The OWN Network scored big before the pandemic by introducing a reality dating series for seasoned singles aspiring to find love after learning the realities of life. For most dating shows, singles arrive bright-eyed and innocent in their early 20s before experiencing the pain of real heartbreak or the disappointments that life often delivers over time. Entertainment powerhouse Will Packer decided not to compete with other dating shows focused on casts that were barely legal and optimistic about finding a fairy tale version of love. Instead, Packer set his sights on a more mature audience that often doesn't see themselves represented on television. Packer's Ready to Love debuted in 2018 and introduced OWN's primarily female African American audience to attractive singles in their 30s and 40s looking for a chance at finding love in the real world. Many of these singles admitted to experiencing past heartbreak and a handful had even been married before, but all were optimistic about the chance to apply their life experiences to another chance at love.

Ready to Love was successful right out the gate, with audiences immediately becoming invested in the 10 men and 10 women selected to begin a journey to find chemistry, compatibility, and companionship. The flagship show was introduced in Atlanta, GA, a city notorious for being a cesspool of dating disasters. Fans of the show congregated on social media to bash various singles for their problematic dating etiquette and to praise the couples they believed would go the distance. The result was a hit series that began traveling to popular cities for two seasons to add variety in terms of culture and community. Ready to Love focused on Atlanta for two seasons before moving on to Houston, TX, then D.C.and later Miami. The series returned to host Tommy Miles' home state for the last season and set up camp in Dallas, TX. Each season, audiences invested time and interest in their singles of choice, following them on social media and supporting their occasional public appearances. It made perfect sense when Will decided to spin the block with the series and create a spin-off that would recycle the most unforgettable singles that were still flailing about in the dating pool, to give them yet another chance at love, but most importantly, a chance to reconnect with fans. Ready to Love: Make a Move debuted in October 2023, with a host familiar to Bravo viewers and starring former RTL singles, Zadia Murphy, Ashlee Akins, Shareese Logan, and Verneashia Allen.

Past 'Ready to Love' Participants Try Love Again After Public Heartbreak

The premise of RTL: Make a Move was very different from the original series. Instead of focusing on ten men and ten women and alternating weeks of them being able to eliminate each other, the spin-off placed the power dynamic totally in the hands of the four women. Not only is the power dynamic different, the ladies hail from DC, Atlanta, Miami, and Houston, but the series places them in New Orleans hoping to connect with a good old-fashioned southern gentleman. The ladies have six weeks to find a man and a connection that would potentially be an opportunity for them to make a move, at maximum, to another city or at the bare minimum to a successful relationship. The obstacles of relocating to New Orleans being fed men from matchmaker Tamica Lee and making a serious connection with a man under a tight deadline present the opportunity for a lot of drama and great television.

Whether fans are excited about the potential love connections or the drama between the four women in their mid-30s and early 40s being forced to live together in an old-style southern mansion or the opportunity to get a glimpse into the lives of some of their favorite personalities from seasons past. Zadia made headlines in DC, when the connection with one of her interests went bust, erupting in a volatile confrontation that went viral. Verneashia became a fan favorite when she connected early on with Joel, a handsome bachelor with southern swag who seemed quite taken with her from day one. By the end of the season, the audience was excited about seeing the courtship between the two after the show, but as soon as the reunion wrapped, social media blogs reported the couple were over. Verneashia did a few interviews sharing her side of the story and Joel refuted her story with his own. Viewers were possibly more heartbroken than the couple, so it made perfect sense that the RTL audience was excited to catch up with Verneashia on her journey to find love several years later. Ashlee Akins was also dealt a bad hand in the premiere season of Ready to Love when she fell for Alex, a handsome truck driver who fell ill as the season wrapped. After being by Alex's side and nursing him back to health, Ashlee was heartbroken to learn she'd been completely deceived by the man she was in a committed relationship with. Not only was Alex not the man she'd been led to believe he was, but she also wasn't the only woman in his life. Like Verneashia, RTL audiences believed Ashlee deserved another chance at love. Lastly, Shareese was a standout in the Miami season of RTL as one of the most outspoken women in the cast. Shareese had difficult relationships with both the men and women in the series, but her ending was explosive when she blind-sighted her connection by sending him home right before the very end of the season.

'Make a Move Opens' the Door for More Dating Spin-Offs

Overall, RTL: Make a Move scored a huge win for both Will Packer and OWN. For dating reality series like The Bachelor with its numerous spin-offs, and the many successful series supporting TLC's 90-Day Fiancé, the opportunity to take an African American lead dating series and create a universe that allows fans to continue interacting with cast members they've connected with is a step in the right direction for representation in the dating reality space. Outside the opportunity for diversity, it's a welcome opportunity for singles living in a world that doesn't always celebrate second and even third chances at love that no longer include the variable of youth and naïveté.

Ready to Love's popularity is due in part to being a real-life reflection of dating and romance culture in 2023. Whether fans champion the singles they relate with or they enjoy aspiring to be like the ones who have matured to where they hope to be, it's a virtual experience in the current dating pool. Hopefully, based on the success of Make a Move, additional spin-offs from Ready to Love will soon be in the works. With twenty contestants per eight seasons, there is a pool of former reality stars OWN fans are waiting to re-connect with in real-time.

The original Ready to Love returns in Ft Worth, TX on Friday, January 12, 2024. Past episodes can be streamed on MAX and OWN.

