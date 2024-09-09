Among the bigger surprises of the last few weeks, the biopic Reagan continued to draw crowds at the box office as it completed 10 days of release. In its second weekend, the film displayed impressive legs as it retained a spot in the top five and neared an important milestone. Directed by Sean McNamara and starring Dennis Quaid as the 40th President of the United States, Reagan also crept up the rankings of movies based on American Commanders-in-Chief.

With an estimated $5.2 million in its second weekend, the movie took its running domestic total to $18.5 million. Reagan opened with a healthy $7.6 million in its first weekend, successfully attracting its target audience in Middle America. The film’s 32% second weekend hold is the best in the top 10, although further down the list, M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap registered a 72% increase after going viral on TikTok. Similarly, Reagan actually saw an increase in its theatrical footprint as it entered its second week of release, going from 2,754 theaters to 2,770.

A few days ago, the movie overtook the $13 million lifetime haul of Oliver Stone’s 1995 biopic Nixon, and on Monday, the movie will overtake the $18.6 million lifetime haul of Ron Howard’s Frost/Nixon. Both those films earned Academy Award nominations for their stars — Anthony Hopkins and Frank Langella. But with the kind of reviews that Reagan has opened to, Quaid would be wise not to expect similar accolades come awards season. Reagan was roundly trashed by critics upon release, and currently sits at a “rotten” 20% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Audiences Don't Seem to Care that 'Reagan' Received Poor Reviews

But it’s the film’s audience score that’s driving business. The movie has earned RT’s newly announced “verified hot” badge of honor, on the strength of its phenomenal 98% audience score. This represents near-universal acclaim from the film’s target crowd, a phenomenon that has previously been observed in movies that are aimed at red state audiences. A couple of years ago, the movie Jesus Revolution went on to earn over $50 million domestically despite a 54% RT score, thanks to a near-perfect 99% audience rating.

Reagan’s life and tenure was previously dramatized in the television films The Day Reagan Was Shot and Killing Reagan. He also appeared in Lee Daniels’ The Butler, where he was played by the late Alan Rickman. Also starring Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, Robert Davi as Leonid Brezhnev, Lesley-Anne Down as Margaret Thatcher, and Creed frontman Scott Stapp as Frank Sinatra, Reagan is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.