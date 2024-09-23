Retaining a spot in the top 10 of the domestic box office list this weekend, its fourth, the quietly resilient Reagan passed a new benchmark. Not only did the film — it’s based on the life of the 40th President of the United States — pass the $25 million milestone domestically, it overtook the lifetime earnings of another presidential biopic, W. Reagan is directed by Sean McNamara and stars Dennis Quaid in the titular role. Incidentally, Quaid also plays a supporting part in the body horror film The Substance, which finished just two spots above Reagan this weekend.

The movie has now made a little over $26 million domestically, having recovered its reported budget of $25 million and overtaken the $25 million lifetime domestic haul of W, the George W. Bush biopic directed by Oliver Stone. Reagan had earlier overtaken the $13 million lifetime haul of Nixon, another presidential biopic by Stone. But it has zero chance of passing the $70 million haul of the director’s JFK. Reagan has also out-performed Ron Howard’s Frost/Nixon, which concluded its run with $18 million domestically in 2008 — coincidentally, the same year as W.

Each of these three presidential-themed movies — Reagan, W, and Frost/Nixon — was produced on reported budgets of $25 million. The latter two concluded their global runs with under $30 million, which seems like an achievable target for Reagan as well. This wouldn’t exactly qualify it as a bona fide hit, but distributors ShowBiz Direct can perhaps take solace in its excellent audience response, which stands in stark contrast to its poor critical reviews. Reagan holds a dismal 17% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, but remarkably, the film's audience score stands at a near-perfect 98%.

There's a Vast Chasm Between the Audiences and Critics On This One

Close

It has been observed that movies targeted at middle-American audiences tend to strike a chord. Last year, Jesus Revolution defied the odds with a $50 million domestic box office haul, despite mixed reviews. Like Reagan, it earned an incredible audience score on RT, in this case, 99%. Several other faith-based movies have also proven to be successful thanks to targeted releases. Reagan’s presidency was previously dramatized in the television films The Day Reagan Was Shot and Killing Reagan. AlankRickman played him in Lee Daniels' The Butler. Starring Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, Robert Davi as Leonid Brezhnev, Lesley-Anne Down as Margaret Thatcher, and Creed frontman Scott Stapp as Frank Sinatra, Reagan is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.