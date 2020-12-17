Every new piece of information about this movie somehow makes it make more and less sense.

In the latest bit of casting news that cannot possibly be real and yet somehow is, Creed frontman Scott Stapp will be playing Frank Sinatra in the upcoming Ronald Reagan biopic Reagan. Excuse me while I go print this information on 500 t-shirts and distribute them around my neighborhood as a public service.

As reported by Billboard via Spin, Stapp will portray the legendary crooner, who publicly endorsed Reagan in the 1980 election and donated $4 million dollars to his campaign. Reagan later awarded Sinatra with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, an event I desperately hope is recreated in the film for no other reason than Dennis Quaid is playing Reagan and I need to see Dennis Quaid give Scott Stapp a medal. It just feels right.

“Sinatra in performance mode was an exercise in restraint,” Stapp told Billboard in a statement. “He had this steely, stylish swagger and his sheer presence commanded a room. I was excited to join the cast and blown away by the on-set attention to detail, style, and overall production.”

Reagan is being directed by Sean McNamara (3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain, Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!) and also stars Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, Kevin Dillon as studio head Jack L. Warner, and Jon Voight as Viktor Novikov, a Soviet man who was famously detained from leaving the U.S.S.R. to marry his American fiancé and was reunited with her at a summit meeting between Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev (the couple later divorced, with his wife alleging that he’d only married her to escape the Soviet Union). Stapp’s casting as Sinatra makes no discernable sense in any dimension, but I’m happy he’s joined the film and I literally cannot wait to see it. Reagan is currently filming after being briefly shut down in October by the pandemic, and is due for release next year. For more bonkers upcoming movie news, click here to read who has been cast to play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in an upcoming limited series about their infamous sex tape.

