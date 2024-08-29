Dennis Quaid and Showbiz Direct invite you to see the true story of one of the United States' most recognizable presidents in Reagan. As the title clearly implies, the new biopic tells the true story of Ronald Reagan - the fortieth President of the United States who served in office from 1981-1989. The upcoming film will show how Reagan went from a Hollywood actor to a California governor to the highest office there is in the United States government.

Like any presidential campaign, Ronald Reagan's was filled with hardship and even controversy at many points. Still, that didn't stop Reagan from achieving his goal, and that's a journey that Reagan plans on showing in its entirety. Only one question remains - where can one see the story of Reagan unfold? To find out, read below to find out when, where, and how you can watch Reagan.

Reagan (2011) A drama based on the life of Ronald Reagan, from his childhood to his time in the oval office. Release Date 2023-00-00 Director Sean McNamara Cast Jon Voight Sean McNamara , C. Thomas Howell , Mena Suvari Main Genre Biography Writers Howard Klausner , Jonas McCord

Is 'Reagan' Streaming?

The world of politics is no stranger to questions and mysteries, but one question we can answer for certain is Reagan's streaming status. Unfortunately for those who want to experience President Ronald Reagan's story from the comfort of their own homes, Reagan will not be streaming online when it first premieres in late August. What is a bit of a mystery right now is if and where Reagan will be available to stream at a later date. Regardless, it would be reasonable to assume that Reagan will be available to rent or buy on VOD at least a month after the film premieres in theaters.

Ronald Reagan's presidential campaign begins when Reagan premieres in theaters on Friday, August 30 in the United States and Canada. It is not currently known if ShowBiz Direct is planning on giving Reagan a wider release in international markets outside the U.S. and Canada. Regardless, the road to Reagan finally locking in a release date has been a surprisingly lengthy one. The film was one of many productions to be continuously delayed and pushed back following the global pandemic and the industry strikes, though the film finally set a hard date this past March.

Is 'Reagan' in Theaters?

Reagan will be released exclusively in theaters as soon as it premieres on August 30th, 2024. Reagan will be opening directly alongside the Blumhouse AI horror film AfrAId and the Casey Afleck-led thriller Slingshot. The following weekend is bound to be "showtime" for the box office, as that's when we can expect to finally see the long-gestating Tim Burton sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Watch the Trailer for 'Reagan'

The main trailer for Reagan officially debuted on July 17, 2024, giving audiences a mere glimpse of what we can expect to see from the Ronald Reagan biopic. As the synopsis for the film explains, much of Ronald Reagan's story in the movie is told from the perspective of Viktor Petrovich (Jon Voight), who has a unique connection to the eventual president. Within a few minutes, the trailer for Reagan gives an idea of Reagan's storied life, including his early career as an actor, how he met Nancy Reagan (Penelope Ann Miller), and his presence at the dismantling of the Berlin Wall.

What Is 'Reagan' About?

The official plot synopsis for Reagan reads as follows:

From dusty small-town roots, to the glitter of Hollywood, and then on to commanding the world stage, REAGAN is a cinematic journey of overcoming the odds. Told through the voice of Viktor Petrovich, a former KGB agent who followed Reagan's ascent, REAGAN captures the indomitable spirit of the American dream. Starring Dennis Quaid, prepare to be moved and inspired as REAGAN comes to life on August 30, 2024.

Other Movies Like 'Reagan' That You Can Watch Right Now

'Vice' (2018)

Vice is a much darker and nihilistic look at the road to the White House, and one that follows a vice president rather than a president. Dick Cheney (Christian Bale) served under the administration of George W. Bush (Sam Rockwell) from 2001-2009, and gained a massive amount of influence in the world of politics as a result. As complicated as his legacy in office might be, the film makes clear that Dick Cheney has zero regrets about the way he operated as Vice President of the United States. Vice is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

'The American President' (1995)

The American President may not be a true story about a real-life president, but the care that director Rob Reiner and writer Aaron Sorkin took in telling an accurate story about the American presidency is truly impeccable. President Andrew Shepherd (Michael Douglas) is in the unprecedented position of being a U.S. President who does not have a spouse, which has affected his approval ratings across the country. In between the film's political commentary, The American President becomes a romance when Shepherd meets a lobbyist named Sydney Ellen Wade (Annette Bening), and his life changes forever. The American President is available to rent or buy on Amazon.

'Lincoln' (2012)

Steven Spielberg's ode to one of the country's most iconic figures, Lincoln tells the true story of President Abraham Lincoln (Daniel Day-Lewis). The president during the height of the Civil War era, Lincoln is forced to juggle running the country while also trying to keep itself from tearing itself apart. Most likely know how Abraham Lincoln's story ends, but what the president accomplished before his time was over is well worth exploring in a lengthy character drama. Lincoln is available to rent or buy on Amazon.

