If you were a budding true crime fan in 2008 and 2009, then you were most likely following one of the craziest scandals of the decade which affectionately became known as “The Bling Ring.” Although Hollywood has gotten their hands on the story, with Sofia Coppola helming the masterpiece that was 2013’s The Bling Ring which boasted an all star lineup of Emma Watson, Taissa Farmiga, Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, and Claire Julien, a new Netflix series promises to tell the story like we’ve never heard it before - from the side of the convicted thieves. The streamer’s upcoming docuseries, titled The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist will hit the platform on September 21, and a trailer released today promises that it will absolutely deliver.

Directed by Miles Blayden-Ryall, and setting its focus on Alexis Neires and Nick Prugo, two of the seven members of the break in crew, the docuseries will share their side of the story. Also seen being interviewed are The Hills star and Bling Ring victim, Audrina Partridge, and the man who stood at the head of all the Hollywood gossip at that time, and made the lives of many young starlets a living nightmare, Perez Hilton. Through these first-hand accounts and old footage from news outlets first breaking the case, The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist will shed light on how the crimes affected the victims and what the two now adults have to say all these years later.

Before the days of uber security, the group of mainly young heisters were able to use Google Maps and various websites to find the homes of celebrities like Patridge and Paris Hilton and simply check their event appearance schedules to discover when they wouldn’t be home. From there, the crew would break in (or sometimes open unlocked doors) and ransack the homes stealing cash, clothing and jewelry either to be used by them or sold to others. Along with Partridge and Hilton, other celebrity victims included Rachel Bilson, Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr, Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox, and Lindsay Lohan. After facing the judge, each member met different charges from short jail time and fines to several years of imprisonment.

Image via Netflix

Perhaps the most famous of all the crew was Neires who gained notoriety via the E! reality series, Pretty Wild. Starring alongside her two sisters in a show about the family attempting to climb the social ranks of Hollywood, things took a turn for the worse (or better, depending on how you look at it) when the police showed up on the family’s doorstep and arrested Neires for her part in the criminal conspiracy. While it only lasted for one season, it made for some very exciting reality TV.

Adding another intriguing docuseries to their slate of true crime content, it looks like Netflix will once again deliver a jaw dropping bingeable series. You can check out the trailer below.