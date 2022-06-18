Sony Entertainment Pictures has recently announced that the movie which influenced several homages and a few pop culture science geeks, the 1985 comedy Real Genius, will be released on 4K Ultra UHD Blu-ray.

The 4K ultra UHD disc of the 1985 science fiction film is presented in high definition and includes the feature scanned from the original camera negative with Dolby Vision and presented in 4K resolution. The Blu-ray disc of the remastered film also features a commentary from the film's director Martha Collridge, a “Balloon Chair” deleted scene, raw montage, and other special features. The sound for the 4K Ultra UHD includes a 5.1 audio, and a new Dolby Atmos in addition to the original Dolby Stereo.

Real Genius takes place on the fictional campus of Pacific Tech and tells a story of a group of crazy teenage geniuses who, when they work together, can achieve just about anything. The storyline follows Professor Jerry Hathaway (William Atherton) of Pacific Technical University who is covertly recruited by the CIA to create the power source for “Crossbow”. Using his considerable influence, Hathaway recruits' a brilliant team of students to work for him. The team includes the ever-party-ready Chris (Val Kilmer) who is a genius in his senior year, 16-year-old brainiac Mitch (Gabe Jarret), and America’s number one socially awkward brain Lazlo (Jonathan Gries). Though meant to be hard at work on the lab project, the awkward yet inseparable trio still find time to throw amazing beach parties and convert the dorm into an ice-skating rink. However, when the three geniuses find out their professor has had them working on a secret weapon for the military, they plan an elaborate revenge plot, and as expected, comedy ensues.

This timeless classic is considered a hidden gem, combining the subject and music which takes you back to the 80s. The movie certainly ticks all the boxes, great acting, awesome soundtrack, nostalgia (without cringe-worthy datedness), humor, and a dash of oddly endearing romance. The film is seen to be ahead of its time as several notable actors have taken inspiration from Kilmer's Chris Knight’s character. The 1985 comedy was written by Neal Israel, Peter Torovkei, and Pat Proft. The film was produced by Brian Gazer and directed by Martha Coolidge.

The classic Real Genius is expected to be released on September 13 in 4K UHD Blu-ray.