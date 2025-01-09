Love watching the Real Housewives on any number of Bravo shows? Do you relate to the husbands of shows like The Real Housewives of New Jersey and want to see more of their storylines? Well, now a new show is allegedly coming out to give the men time to shine. Sort of. A new reality show called House Husbands is currently casting and is looking for men who stay at home with their children, have powerful wives, and are "kept" men. The casting announcement says that the series will be an ensemble docuseries and posted a casting call.

The casting call described the men they were looking for, stating "Are you a proud husband holding down the home front while your powerhouse wife takes charge in the boardroom, on set, or in the operating room? We're searching for dynamic groups of stay-at-home dads and kept men who know how to balance family life with fun, all while supporting their successful." The casting call said it was a show from a "leading entertainment media company." It is unclear which of the reality television powerhouses is the one behind House Husbands as of yet.

The casting call went on to explain what they were looking for in regards to what these men do on the daily. "Whether you're running the household, chauffeuring the kids, or whipping up gourmet meals, you're also living your best life-poolside relaxation, exclusive social events, luxurious shopping outings, and maybe even a few secrets of your own. If you and your crew are all about luxury, loyalty, and love for your power women, we want to hear from you!" The casting call also asked that those applying share a recent picture of them and their friends, their ages, where they are based, and their phone number.

Fans Have Wanted a Show About the Husbands For Some Time

With husbands like Joe Gorga on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and his friendship with Frank Catania, fans have been wanting a show about the husbands. This casting call is a decidedly new group of men. We don't know which network is taking on the House Husbands series but given Bravo's status with The Real Housewives franchise, it could be a new endeavor for the network. TLC also could be tapping into the franchise. Fans of reality television responded kindly to the news with one writing "I honestly might apply for this with my husband."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.

