The Real Housewives reality TV franchise first premiered on March 21, 2006, with Orange County as the first. The show focuses on documenting personal and professional lives of elite and affluent women from different locations in America. Spearheaded by Bravo honcho Andy Cohen, he's pretty immersed in the cast's lives as well. Cohen is also an executive producer on all franchises.

Bravo producers have been known to easily cut ties with Housewives who go against them or those bringing uninteresting plot line to the show. Andy Cohen hosted a segment called 'Ask Andy' on the talk show Watch What Happens Now. In one episode, he got asked if there were any Housewives on the franchise who he hated but hadn't fired yet. To which he replied “maybe one or two.” Which makes it clear that if you get on Andy's bad side you are more than likely to leave the show. Here is a list of Housewives who the Bravo producer has pubically beefed with.

5 Nene Leakes Sued Andy Cohen for Discrimination

Nene Leakes was the main staple of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for several seasons, lasting more than a decade. After season 12, she permanently cut ties with RHOA. Her exit from the show was peaceful at first, but not long after she started a full-fledged war. While being on talk show Watch What Happens Now with Andy Cohen and Wendy Williams, she got in a heated argument with them both after being accused of wanting "dramatic attention". That was also where she brought up being discriminated on the set of RHOA. She also singled out Andy for blacklisting her in an tweet of hers where she wrote, "Isn’t it amazing how 1 network person can have an issue with you and have every network not work with you? Let’s talk about it."

Nene would later go on to file a lawsuit against Andy Cohen and the entire production. This included Bravo, True Entertainment, NBCUniversal, and Truly Televisions. The lawsuit claimed, “NBC, Bravo, and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.” In recent interviews, Nene has subtly expressed her want to return, but time will only tell if Andy does let her make a comeback.

4 Carole Radziwill Disliked The Entire Franchise

Carole Radziwill was part of the cast of The Real Housewives of New York in Season 5. She came on the show through Andy himself as both of them were good friends beforehand. But things took an odd turn after Carole decided to leave the show. Seeing the way Carole has confronted Andy multiple times on social media clearly tells us that their friendship has turned sour.

The most memorable clash happened during the Season 10 Reunion where Carole claimed that Andy was scared of Bethenny Frankel's protest for fair wages. This feud continued on social media as Carole made a pole on her Story that said, “Did you ever do something for money that you thought was against your values, but you did it anyway?” An annoyed Andy replied that Carole's behavior had rubbed him the wrong way because he felt that, in a way, he had changed her life. Lastly, Carole took to her Twitter have her final word, "Just another man telling a woman she ought to be more grateful. Housewives changed Andy Cohen's life, not mine. And Bravo built a 100million dollar franchise on the backs of women." We can tell that both of them are not on good terms.

3 Jennifer Aydin Asked Andy For Some Human Decency

Jennifer Aydin was part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey franchise and came on the show after season 9. During the Season 13 reunion, she got offended after being tagged as someone who talked a lot and 'inserted herself in other's dramas'. Andy was also seen being impatient with her. Later, she took it upon herself to address Andy's attitude. She replied agreeing to a Tweet that claimed that Andy was being "beyond rude" to her. This was basically a hint towards the fact that Andy has not been very fond of her on set. Jennifer however still continues to be part of the franchise. Maybe Andy doesn't hate her enough to remove her from the show.

2 Kenya Moore Keeps Getting Edited Out

Kenya Moore has been part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta since Season 5. The problem began when she, for whatever reason, chose to get married and pregnant off-screen. RHOA is supposed to be about the Housewives' private lives, yet she chose to starve the fans of the juiciest parts of hers. This most likely rubbed Andy and production the wrong way. Fans have been noticing how, in the recent seasons, Kenya's screen time keeps on lowering. Things from her life, like her opening a salon, could have been part of the major storyline. But the editors chose to give her only few seconds at the end of a finale. It is also interesting to note that whenever she is on Andy's talk show, Watch What Happens Live, the partnered guest is always someone Kenya has had a dislike to. It is a bit vague, but we can speculate that Andy and Kenya are not on the warmest terms.

1 Danielle Staub's Feud With Andy Cohen

Danielle Staub was part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey for only the first two season. She left the franchise and later went on to talk about how the show had caused her and her family "a lot of pain". She publicly called out RHONJ and Andy on her podcast and on her Instagram post. She called Andy out for unfair treatment, defamation, disrespect, and for keeping her in the dark about things. Andy did not respond to any of her accusations which makes us question the weight of her words. But also lets us know that Andy doesn't like Danielle very much.