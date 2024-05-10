The Big Picture Andy Cohen wins legal battle against Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney, allegations unsubstantiated.

Investigation into sexual harassment and drug abuse claims dismissed, securing future of Watch What Happens Live.

Andy Cohen remains integral part of Housewives franchise, supported by many former housewives.

Andy Cohen emerges triumphant in legal battle against former housewives Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney. The esteemed Bravo executive producer of the Housewives franchise and charismatic host of Watch What Happens Live faced baseless allegations of sexual harassment and drug abuse. According to the reliable sources at Page Six, a Bravo representative stated, "The outside investigation into the recent allegations made by Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney against Andy Cohen has now been completed, and the claims were found to be unsubstantiated." The dismissal of these unfounded claims has not only vindicated Andy but also secured the future of Watch What Happens Live, which has now been renewed until 2025.

Back in February, Brandi made a serious accusation against Andy, claiming that he had solicited sexual advances by asking her to witness him engaging in sexual activities with another Bravo celebrity, Kate Chastain from Below Deck. In response, Andy Cohen took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that his comment was merely an inappropriate joke. However, a few weeks later, Leah came forward with her own accusation, alleging that Andy had offered numerous housewives' cocaine. Furthermore, she claimed that Andy and the network took advantage of her addiction to alcohol in order to boost ratings. However, Andy's representative denied these allegations, emphasizing that they were completely false.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills A reality series that follows some of the most affluent women in the country as they enjoy the lavish lifestyle that only Beverly Hills can provide. Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 13

Attorney's Claim Investigation Does Not Add Up

Image via Bravo

Brandi and Leah's lawyers are adamant that this investigation completely disregarded any communication with their respective firms or clients. Gary Adelman, Leah's attorney, reportedly told Page Six, "How do you have an investigation without speaking with to anyone? As far as we know, no one ever contacted our firm." On the other hand, Bryan Freedman, Brandi's attorney, stated, "I am looking forward to reviewing the details of the report from the 'independent' investigation. Since there was no finding of wrongdoing, there, of course, would be no need to hide or otherwise bury the findings." Despite this, NBCUniversal sources insist that investigators did make an effort to reach out to Brandi and Leah through their respective legal representatives.

Related Andy Cohen Says He’s ‘Hurt’ by Bethenny Frankel Fallout There is a Bravo "reckoning" happening and Andy Cohen is hurt by what is being said about him.

Andy Cohen has become an integral part of the Housewife franchise, not only as an executive producer but also as someone who has formed genuine connections with numerous housewives across all cities. However, recent events have seen Andy Cohen face a large number of accusations from former housewives like Nene Leakes and Bethenny Frankel. Despite this, there are still many former housewives, such as Kandi Burruss from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Lisa Vanderpump from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, and Vanderpump Villa, who continue to support and stand by Andy being a good and honorable person.

All seasons of The Real Housewives franchise can be streamed on Peacock. Watch on Peacock