Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards from RHOBH had an unforgettable friendship that faced challenges and eventually fell apart.

Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin from RHONJ formed a strong bond and became each other's biggest allies, creating a family-like bond.

When watching any of The Real Housewives franchises, viewers mainly tune in every week to find out any new drama between the ladies and anything new they have going on. Besides drama, the housewives show us their different friendship dynamics, which brings a lot of joy for the viewers to see them having fun with each other. Many of the ladies on the reality series have known each other for years, but most relationships seen on the show are formed in front of the cameras. If a friendship is strong enough, they will never forget them and put them in a spot for iconic moments.

Every one of the franchises has had an iconic friendship that has become a part of the show that everyone will remember. From the peaches of Atlanta to the apples of New York City, these women have seen many people come and go, and friendships started on the show but also fell apart in front of everybody's eyes. This group of women has gone through their fair share of ups and downs between their friendships; some have lasted, but sadly, some did not last, and they are indifferent about each other.

10 Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards (RHOBH)

A Boss Meets and a Child Star's Chemistry

When thinking of iconic friendships, one of the OG friendships is the one between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. They had been best friends since the beginning of the show and were attached to the hip. Even their husbands, Ken Todd, and Mauricio Umansky, would always get along and hang out with each other. It wasn't an episode of Beverly Hills without seeing what Lisa and Kyle would get up to. It was always Kyle and Lisa together, and this friendship brought light to the show.

A break from the drama would be good if they were together. As much as viewers would have wanted this friendship to last, it did have many downs because everyone around the cast would try to pin them against each other. Their friendship could not be saved thanks to Brandi Glanville's drama about Kyle's husband cheating on her or Dorit Kemsley starting Puppygate against Lisa. Everything was pointing against them.

9 Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill (RHONY)

A Friendship Blossoms Amid Hard Times

The "cool girls" of The Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny Frankel, and Carole Radziwill, became best friends after Bethenny came back from her break from RHONY, and it was the friendship that no one saw coming but became very memorable until its downfall. Carole's friendship with Bethenny came at the right time for her, since she was going through her very nasty divorce from Jason Hoppy, and Carole was someone different with whom Bethenny had never interacted. This friendship was a fresh start for her on her comeback, since she wasn't on good terms with most of the OG cast then.

They were a family for a time, but fell apart because they both started different journeys. When Carole broke up with her chef boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, Bethenny began a new relationship with Dennis Shields. Even though their friendship didn't last, viewers still remember them together.

8 Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin

When Going Against the Family Works

Real Housewives of New Jersey is one of the shows that has seen many friendships and alliances change over the years. The show's central premise is about the Giudice family being against each other, but during the show's ninth season, Jennifer Aydin came in, and no one realized she would be Teresa Giudice's biggest ally.

Teresa and Jennifer have been best friends, and their bond is powerful. They have always had each other's back no matter what, and it is very admirable for the two to see how much they care for each other. Not only had their friendship grown as the years had gone by, but they had created a family bond that Teresa needed since her problems with her brother Joe Giudice began.

7 Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks

A Hot-Mic Moment Ruins It All

When The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered, two ladies looked the same and were inseparable: Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow. They were always together, and it was them against everyone else. Their families were great friends and would even spend the holidays together. This great friendship seemed to have it all, but Lisa Barlow's hot mic moment against Meredith changed it forever. Thankfully, these two OG besties have returned, thanks to their involvement with housewife Monica Garcia, who brought them back together.

6 "Tres Amigas" Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge

United They Stand, Divided They Fall

It wouldn't be The Real Housewives of Orange County without a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and the "Tres Amigas" Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Storms Beador. These three powerful blondes came together during Season 9 and had an instant connection that no one could explain. It was a known fact that Vicki didn't like new girls, so for her to love Shannon so fast meant she was a true friend. When it comes to friendship rollercoasters, they are the primary examples because of how many times they have fallen out. Currently, Vicki and Shannon are not speaking to Tamra. Will the "Tres Amigas" ever come back together, or will viewers only have memories from the past?

5 Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore

Twirling Into an Ally

These peaches from The Real Housewives of Atlanta have been friends since Kenya Moore joined the show on Season 5. Kandi Burruss and Kenya have been very close ever since and have always had each other's backs. Not only are they very close, but their friendship is real enough that they know when to call each other out. Kandi usually tries to keep everyone in peace, and Kenya is a shade assassin, so their friendship is perfect, since they balance each other out.

4 Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon

The Green-Eyed Bandits Cause Chaos

The Real Housewives of Potomac would not be the show it is today without the "Green Eyed Bandits" Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. These "Reasonably Shady" ladies are what a true friendship looks like. Individually, their journeys on Potomac have had many ups and downs, and they are always at the center of it all. They have a great love for each other that when Robyn went through the cheating scandal with her husband Juan Dixon, it put Gizelle in a challenging position of wanting to support her but also try to open her eyes, which was shown in Season 8 of RHOP when Gizelle threw an "intervention" for Robyn.

3 Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton

The Miami Spice We All Need

These Real Housewives of Miami bring all the heat to Bravo. Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton are the show's OGs and have been friends even in the reboot. They are the only ones from the original cast who are close. The "bros" have been through divorces and marriages and always have each other's backs, but they are quick to call each other out when needed.

2 Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan

Besides the "cool girls," another iconic RHONY friendship is between Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan. It wouldn't be RHONY if viewers didn't see Ramona and Sonja being up to no good, giggling in the corner about something they found funny, or running around the vacation house to pick the best room. These two are always down to party and have a good time while being each other's best girlfriends. It's not always picture-perfect for the two, though, since they have had times when they start drama or call each other out.

1 Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter

RHOC already has the "Tres Amigas," but if viewers want to see a more wholesome side of friendship, they can see Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter's friendship. They both joined the cast during Season 13 as friends of Kelly Dodd and Tamra Judge. As the new girls, they could look out for each other since the cast already had a strong bond with the OG girls, and they wouldn't let anyone else join them. Gina and Emily had each other's back and showed what new housewives should do to stand up to the OG girls.

