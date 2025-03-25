Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais have been thick as thieves since their start on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The two made their RHOBH debut in Season 10, Garcelle as a full-time cast member, and Sutton a "friend-of" Lisa Rinna. They met at New York Fashion Week, but their friendship really kicked off when the two met for drinks. The friendship only blossomed after the Housewives went to Rome in the later part of the season. Contrary to their constant complaints that the ladies act as mouthpieces for one another, these two actually do.

No matter what, the two will jump to each other’s defense. However, what seemed like unwavering loyalty quickly showed its cracks this season. During the cast trip to Saint Lucia, Sutton didn’t back up Garcelle when she expected her to, and instead was supportive of Kyle Richards. Garcelle was disappointed that Sutton's loyalty wasn't with her, leading to their first ever fight. The two musketeers are now at odds, and who's to blame? Kyle.

Sutton Stracke Has The Biggest Friend Crush on Kyle Richards