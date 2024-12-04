A new bombshell has entered the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and I already love her. Only a couple of episodes have aired in Season 14, and Bozoma Saint John has already made a place for herself in the group. In episode 2, we learned much more about the self-made businesswoman, from climbing the corporate ladder rung by rung, to tragically losing her husband. I have a lot of respect for Bozoma, and I think she will bring a breath of fresh air to the cast this season. I think she has a shot at becoming a main fixture on the show.

Bozoma embodies corporate America. She began her career at Spike Lee’s advertising agency, Spike DDB before being recruited as senior marketing manager at Pepsi Co. She led the company into music-festival-based marketing, negotiating a major deal to have Pepsi Co. sponsor the Super Bowl. She then shifted to other roles, including head of global consumer marketing at iTunes, and chief brand officer at Uber. Most notably, Bozoma became chief marketing officer at Netflix, becoming the corporation's first Black C-level executive. She climbed every rung of the corporate ladder herself. As Drake would say, she “started from the bottom. Now [she’s] here.”

Bozoma Saint John Is a Podcaster, Author, And Philanthropist

Although she has since retired from corporate marketing positions, she is far from truly retiring. She is now a podcaster, author, and philanthropist. She launched a podcast miniseries with journalist Katie Couric titled “Back to Biz with Katie and Boz.” The podcast discussed how businesses began to reopen through the coronavirus pandemic. However, it shifted focus following the murder of George Floyd to systemic racism and criminal justice reform. Bozoma also wrote a memoir titled “The Urgent Life” describing her career, the loss of her husband, and navigating being a single parent.

Bozoma now tours the country with “The Badass Workshop” which teaches people the blueprint for success and how to become the best version of themselves. Bozoma embodies female empowerment. Unlike many of the other housewives who have accumulated their wealth through family or their husbands, Bozoma made her millions all by herself. That’s exactly the kind of woman I want to see on the show, one who doesn’t wait for a man to give her what she wants, but does it herself.

Bozoma Saint John Tragically Lost Her Husband Peter Saint John

Bozoma opened up to RHOBH viewers about the tragic loss of her late husband, Peter Saint John. In an Instagram post from 2019, Bozoma revealed she met her husband “in the cafeteria of the building we both worked at in New York.” She added that she was taking her time to order, and he was impatient, but also trying to get her attention, so he shouted “You look like royalty, but you don’t own this place. Hurry up and order!” The pair got married in 2003 in New York City. They were wed for a decade before finding out about Peter’s terminal cancer diagnosis in May 2013.

In an emotional clip from this season, Bozoma shares on “The Badass Workshop” that within only three months of the diagnosis, Peter died. She added that all these years have gone by since his death, but she still “can’t find the words” to describe what the loss felt like. Bozoma said that the hardest thing for her was knowing that their daughter Lael Saint John, who is now 15, was robbed of the chance to grow up with a father. Bozoma's ability to share her trauma, and how she navigated through it, is inspiring to watch.

Bozoma used the loss to connect with fellow housewife Dorit Kemsley, who is currently separating from her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley. During an emotional exchange with Dorit, Bozoma shared that she was widowed. She added "The reason why I empathize is that 10 years into our marriage, we separated. We never got divorced. But then he got sick and we reconciled. He had cancer and, you know, it's complicated." It was a beautiful moment between the two and showed how vulnerable and honest Bozoma is, especially with someone she had just met.

Bozoma is different from any of the housewives I’ve seen on RHOBH before. She redefines what it means to be a housewife. She didn’t ride off the coattail of her husband, she put in the work to create a career for herself, making millions all on her own. She isn’t the kind of housewife who is defined by her husband, she is the kind who has made a name for herself. That’s the kind of woman viewers want to see on their screens. She adds a different kind of representation to the cast, and I’m confident that she will become a fan-favorite and main fixture on the show for the long haul. Stream Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Peacock in the U.S.

