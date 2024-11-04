The most baffling Bravo development has been the battle between Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo. The two reality stars were set to star on a new season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip when Manzo alleged that Glanville sexually assaulted her. She filed a lawsuit against her and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has since wanted to wipe her hands of Glanville. On the other hand, the former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Glanville) refuses to stop talking about the situation. Recently on X, she posted about Manzo and called her names.

Glanville claimed that Manzo was a "short red haired closeted old lesbian" and told her that she should "lean into the rainbow." Or better, she said she should "lean into the" with rainbow emojis. Many online told Glanville that this wasn't okay for a number of reasons. If Manzo is gay, Glanville outing her does nothing but hurt those who may still be in the closet. If she isn't gay, Glanville is then using gay as an insult to get back at Manzo. But Glanville did not take this criticism well. She went to X to push back at those who criticized her about her comments.

“For anyone to think I ‘outed’ a closeted person on X that is not the case,” she wrote in a post back in October. “She behaved the way she did in front of camera’s [sic] on an incredibly popular show. She then decided it didnt fit her brand regardless of what it did to my life. Haters get f*cked.” She is insinuating that if viewers saw Manzo's reaction to her, you'd see that she is sexually attracted to women. Again, Glanville is projecting and does not know this information as fact.

Fans Beg Brandi Glanville to Stop Speaking About Caroline Manzo

Image via Bravo

In the replies of Glanville's new post, fans pleaded with Glanville to stop talking about Manzo. “Not a fan of Caroline, but you are projecting. She's not into women you are. Leave people alone. Please get a regular job instead of using people to drum up attention for yourself,” one reply read. Another user simply tried to tell Glanville it was enough, “Girl just stop.” Glanville's situation with Manzo has resulted in the season being scrapped and Glanville continues to claim if audiences saw it, that they would all be on her side instead of Manzo's. Fans just want Glanville to let it go.

All episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Stream on Peacock