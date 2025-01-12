The Real Housewives franchise needs something new. Time and time again, we’ve seen them try to expand the franchise to different cities around the world; The Real Housewives of Dubai, The Real Housewives of Toronto, and The Real Housewives of Melbourne, which all ended up getting canceled after one or two seasons. So Bravo needs to really switch it up. They need to stop thinking about where the next destination to show is, and start thinking about what the next lifestyle they should be showing is. This is why I think The Real Housewives of Broadway actually makes sense.

There's already been conversation swirling around about the idea between Broadway stars and executive producer Andy Cohen, and there's been several stars from various franchises who've participated in Broadway productions. I also think fans would love to see an inside look into the world of showbiz. And finally, we've already seen our fair share of Real Housewives stars on Broadway - so the history is there.

Broadway Stars Megan Hilty And Kristin Chenoweth Are Already Pitching to Andy Cohen

It seems like at least a couple of Broadway stars are already on board with the idea of The Real Housewives of Broadway. While appearing on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Death Becomes Her star, Megan Hilty, pitched the series idea to executive producer of Real Housewives, Andy Cohen. During a segment called "That's My Unpopular Opinion," Megan voiced some of her controversial opinions. First, she isn't a fan of the husband's appearing on The Real Housewives, and second, she's turned off by some of the blatant advertising the women do for their brands on the show. Megan then stated her third "unpopular opinion," saying "I know we're all watching to see the lifestyles of the rich and famous and their drama, I kinda wanna see some regular ladies." She went on to pitch The Real Housewives of Poughkeepsie, which is a small middle-class town in New York, and of course, The Real Housewives of Broadway.

Andy's response to Megan's pitch is what really surprised me. He responded saying a Housewives cast of full Broadway divas had been talked about before with another Broadway star - Kristin Chenoweth, who is also a known Bravo-holic. Apparently, she had been talking to him about the possibility of that series for a long time. Andy responded to Megan on WWHL saying "We've discussed. Chenoweth has been talking to me about that for a long time." Not one, but two Broadway stars have now pitched the idea to Andy, which I think is really what the idea needed to gain real traction.

A 'Real Housewives' Cast Full Of Broadway Divas Is Exactly What Fans Want

It feels like we've seen it all. The lives of the rich and famous from around the world, from Dubai to Sydney to Toronto - and most of these international seasons failed, getting canceled after only a couple of seasons. That's why I agree with Megan. Bravo needs to stray away from the rich and luxurious and tap into some different demographics. I think what fans want is something they've never seen before, not the same Real Housewives formula simply applied to a new city.

The attention has already been turned to the idea with Megan's pitch on WWHL, and, personally, I think fans would love an inside look into the world of showbiz. Think about it - the show would have a cast of literal drama queens. You can't tell me that Broadway divas don't know how to turn the entertainment and drama factor up to a whole new level. We will get a glimpse into the daily lives of Broadway stars from their practices, self-care routines, shows, and other appearances. We will also get to see how the stars interact with each other - and how the competitive nature of the business impacts their friendships. I think that's the perfect recipe for a great reality show.

We've Seen Plenty of 'Real Housewives' Cast Members On Broadway

The Real Housewives franchise has seen its fair share of cast members on Broadway. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently featuring Britani Bateman, who was seen in the second national tour of Miss Saigon. This season, Bateman's status as a Broadway performer has been questioned, particularly by newbie Bronwyn Newport. She recently responded to Bronwyn's accusations in a BroadwayWorld interview, saying "I think Bronwyn wishes that I hadn't done Broadway because that lends herself more credibility...I think that she wishes she had my talent because anyone can spend their sugar daddy's money on a Broadway show. What she can't do is do what I do and be on stage." Here's exhibit A of how being on Broadway can stir up drama!

Multiple Housewives have been featured on Broadway in the production Chicago, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta's NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne - who will be returning to the production later this month. Erika will be coming back to the role of “Roxie Hart” at the Ambassador Theatre, after her run was cut short in January 2020 by the COVID-19 shut down. Needless to say, The Real Housewives franchise has an extensive history with Broadway, which sets a strong foundation for a full series.

The Real Housewives is beginning to crumble. We first saw the complete reboot of The Real Housewives of New York City, and now, we may see the same thing happen with The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Bravo needs a show to bring new life to the franchise, and I think that bringing The Real Housewives of Broadway on board to the network actually makes a lot of sense. Two Broadway stars have already pitched the idea, we've already seen our fair share of Housewives on Broadway, and I think it's exactly what the fans want to watch.

