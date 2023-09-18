The Big Picture Cardi B, a successful rapper and businesswoman, discusses her career and personal life on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, sparking talk of her joining Real Housewives franchise.

With her outspoken personality and aggressive lyrics, Cardi B would bring much-needed spice and refreshing episodes to the show.

She even revealed her tagline for the potential cast.

Cardi B has reality TV fans in a frenzy. She was invited by the executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise, Andy Cohen, on his talk show Watch What Happens Live. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper got her start on reality television before leaving Love & Hip Hop New York after a few seasons amid the rise of her music career. She's continued to share her personal life with her husband Offset and their two children on social media. During her appearance on WWHL, Andy asked if she'd consider joining the Real Housewives franchise. Most reality TV lovers would agree that Cardi B would be an excellent addition to the franchise. Not only is she the perfect archetype of a boss lady, but Cardi B is also known for her aggressive and outspoken lyrics. Which only means that she would not be holding back her words on set. Her being on the show would mean more spice and finally some refreshing episodes.

What Would Be Cardi B's 'Real Housewives' Tagline?

Avid watchers of The Real Housewives know that every season the stars have to come up with a catchy tagline that would follow them for that particular season. There have been many cool taglines that hit the history book of the franchise. And with Cardi being a lyricist, her's would surely stand out.

When Andy asked Cardi B what her tagline would be if she was on the show, she gave the most jaw-dropping tagline to ever exist. Staying true to her outspoken and fiery personality she said, “The only thing I throw harder than mics is shade.” In her tagline she references an incident when a fan threw something at her mid-concert. She got angry at that and threw her mic back at the fan. The unspoken truth would be that having Cardi B on Real Housewives is not just a want anymore, it's a need. And with rumors that a full shakeup of Atlanta is underway, Cardi could be a great fit.