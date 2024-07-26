Many factors make The Real Housewives franchise great and will continue attracting viewers to watch new seasons. One of the key factors in the success of Housewives is the cast chosen for the season. Every single person needs to be able to bring in the drama and the fun that viewers know and love about the franchises. With a great cast, it gives viewers many things to look forward to throughout the season to see how the women will react in different scenarios. One of the most important parts of a Housewives season is having the opportunity to have a good and fun cast trip.

Each season, a woman from the cast will decide where they want to take their main cast trip, which is usually someplace outside the franchise's city range. As a host of the trip, it adds an extra level of pressure for this person because they want to make sure everything is taken care of for their guests and that they do not lose their marbles during a cast trip. There will always be a host for their trips, but as Andy Cohen revealed to OK! Magazine Bravo execs are the ones that pay for most of the trip, but the women will still take the responsibility of being the host very seriously. Usually, though, a cast trip will be part of the season in which the drama from the whole season will be bottled up, and everything starts to explode when it comes to drama.

Even though these trips may be chaotic for the women sometimes, they have brought many fun memories for all of them, and viewers always enjoy seeing them outside their comfort zones. The women have all had opportunities to go to different places in the world and create memories that will last a lifetime, not only in their eyes, but also with viewers. From the apples of The Real Housewives of New York City to the diamonds of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, they have all had iconic trips that have created a lot of drama.

10 Anguilla

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta,' Season 5

Season five of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been considered a great season, thanks to the addition of Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore. The two powerhouses came into the season to show they deserved to be regarded as peaches and made sure to make an impact. Most of the cast had already been together for many years, and Nene Leakes and Phaedra Parks led the pack. During this time, Phaedra was married to Apollo, and because he was a good-looking man, Kenya couldn't help but take a peek at him whenever she had the chance. Her crush on him rolled over when the cast decided to take a trip with their significant others to Anguilla, and this trip changed many things for all of them once they returned to the real world.

Throughout the season, even though Porsha and Kenya came in together as the season's rookies, they could not see eye to eye from the start and started having many conflicts with each other. Since Kenya's personality is very strong and can rub some women the wrong way, most were not getting along with Kenya when they were all going on their Anguilla trip. This trip showed how Phaedra felt about Kenya, and her dislike for her grew even more when she brought up the idea of a birthday threesome with her and Apollo. The trip involved many conflicts with everyone, and even the husbands became involved. It seemed like a trip with many conflicts with everyone, but what made it a fun and loving trip was when Cynthia Bailey had the opportunity to renew her vows with her husband. Regardless of the conflicts, the Anguilla trip truly showed what a great powerhouse Kenya Moore is, and viewers remember it thanks to her and her "Gone with the Wind fabulous" twirl.

9 St. John/Scary Island

'The Real Housewives of New York City,' Season 3

Perhaps considered one of the best cast trips in Housewives, Season 3 of The Real Housewives of New York City had the ladies go to St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. During this season, the ladies had many things going on in their personal lives. Still, Bethenny Frankel was at the center of it all as she had recently gotten engaged and got pregnant, and her father had sadly passed away before going on their trip. Also, her friendship with longtime best friend Jill Zarin was non-existent, making it difficult to navigate friendships with the ladies. Still, after going through a rollercoaster of emotions, they all decided to go on this trip to make her feel better. What was supposed to be a calm trip went awry thanks to Kelly Bensimon's erratic behavior and making everyone feel like they were going insane.

Even though the trip was not calming, it brought many iconic moments for viewers, thanks to Kelly and Bethenny's screaming match, which she called Kelly "Cuckoo for cocoa puffs." Besides Kelly and Bethenny, this was Sonja Morgan's rookie season, and she still stood out despite all the surrounding chaos. She even became Kelly's voice of reason, which nobody would have expected. Through all the ups and downs, the ladies managed to get along until Jill Zarin decided to show up unannounced on the trip, which instantly made things awkward for everybody. Many of the ladies were not on good terms with her, and seeing her in St. John's brought out different reactions from the ladies she wasn't expecting.

8 Hong Kong

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' Season 7

Viewers' eyes were all on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 7 as it was after the Munchausen disease declarations against Yolanda Hadid, and most of the cast were very divided because of it. This was a season without Hadid, so it was the first season in which Erika Jayne could navigate and test her friendships with all the other ladies. Not only was Erika growing a friendship with everyone, but this was Dorit Kemsley's first season, and she became a much-needed ally for Lisa Vanderpump. Throughout the season, LVP was not on the best terms with Lisa Rinna, as she had called her out for orchestrating the Munchausen rumor last season. The ladies needed a big trip to let loose, and LVP was required to go to Hong Kong for her documentary against animal violence, so she invited all the ladies to it.

A trip supposed to be a time for the group to come back together proved completely different, as many ladies could not let go of their conflicts. Before the trip, Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley were not looking eye to eye, and it all came crashing down when they both had a screaming match on one of the boats in Hong Kong. The breaking point for them, though, was when Rinna asked Dorit if people were doing drugs in her bathroom. Besides the two of them arguing, the ladies tried reaching a point with Erika Jayne where she felt comfortable opening up to them. Still, with so much pushing and pushing to open up, she snapped at them and yelled at Eileen Davidson when asked about her son.

7 Bali

'The Real Housewives of Orange County,' Season 9

The Bali trip for the ladies of The Real Housewives of Orange County was where a lot of the drama from the season had built up and exploded. Throughout the season, Tamra Judge was in the middle of all the drama because she spoke out about personal things that some of the ladies were going through. This was Shannon Beador's first season in RHOC, and her marriage was in turmoil, but she worked through everything as much as possible.

Before the Bali trip, she had told Tamra about an email that her husband had sent her to take a break apart, and she had told her that in confidence, but she ended up telling Heather Dubrow about it. Shannon learns about the rumors about her husband and starts to distrust Tamra because she doesn't keep her secret. During the Bali trip, the ladies confronted Tamra because she spoke about Shannon, Vicki Gunvalson, and newbie Lizzie Rovsek. The trip had many memorable moments, but viewers will never forget seeing Tamra running away from everyone at the table.

6 Cartagena

'The Real Housewives of New York City,' Season 10

The RHONY ladies have had their fair share of fun cast trips, and Season 10 was no different as the ladies set out to Cartagena, Colombia. This season was one of the last ones with Carole Radzwill, and it closed the chapter on her friendship with Bethenny Frankel since they started to grow apart. For seasons prior, it was always Carole and Bethenny against everyone, so seeing the once besties grow apart was hard for viewers to watch.

Also, throughout this season, it was at the height of Bethenny's custody battle, and she was growing apart from Carole and the whole group. The Cartagena trip had many iconic moments, but one of the most memorable was seeing the ladies on a boat and endure very harsh weather. This was a very dangerous moment for them all, but it has since been remembered because of its impact on them. This was also at the height of Luann de Lesseps being out of rehab, and her big argument with friend Dorinda Medley will never be forgotten thanks to the line, "Well, at least I didn't get a mug shot for breaking a glass."

5 Turks and Caicos

'The Real Housewives of New York City,' Season 7

It's always a party when it comes to the ladies of RHONY, and their time in Turks and Caicos was no different. This was the first season back for Bethenny Frankel, and it was time for her to rekindle the friendships she had lost after leaving the show. This was a season in which most women went through changes in their lives. Ramona Singer was fresh from her separation from her ex-husband, Mario Singer, and this was a chance for viewers to see what a single Ramona would be like. Besides Ramona, Luann was also living her best single life, which ignited a fire in all the single ladies to have fun on the trip.

Viewers will never forget that after a fun night out in Turks and Caicos, Luann, Ramona, and Sonja had a little extra fun than the other women. After a crazy night out, Heather Thompson woke up to a strange man in the other bed. It freaked her out, so she confronted Ramona and Luann about it. It was a screaming match between them, but Luann ended the confrontation with, "Be cool; don't be all uncool."

4 Amsterdam

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' Season 5

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills understands the assignments regarding cast trips and making an impact. This season was difficult for many women, but especially for Kim Richards, as she was going through her sobriety journey, and her relationship with her sister, Kyle Richards, was not great. Besides the two sisters not getting along, most of the cast were against Brandi Glanville since the season prior. She gave her back to her ex-friend Lisa Vanderpump, and their once close friendship was over.

Kim and Lisa Rinna were at the heart of the drama since she was questioning her sobriety. She tried to be Kim's friend, but it wasn't reciprocated as she wanted. As one of the most iconic scenes in Housewives' history, the RHOBH ladies decided to have dinner, and things took a turn. Lisa tried apologizing to Kim, but their argument got so heated that glasses were being thrown, and they were close to having a physical altercation.

3 Ireland

'The Real Housewives of Orange County,' Season 11

Since Season 9, the ladies of RHOC have been having conflicts thanks to Vicki Gunvalson and her ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers for creating a cancer scam. The cast became divided and were all against Vicki, except for newbie Kelly Dodd. Kelly was the friend Vicki needed when the whole cast left her behind. The cast initially had difficulty getting along with Kelly since her personality can sometimes be louder, and her no-filter personality constantly gets her in trouble. For their cast trip this season, it seemed like they had finally reached a level where they could all get along, but thanks to Kelly constantly playing jokes, they all hit their breaking point.

A fun trip that was also supposed to be cultured for Meghan King to find out about her family quickly turned into a very dark place. During this season, Tamra Judge was having issues with being unable to see her daughter; it was a touchy subject for her. While in Ireland, the ladies were all having fun when Kelly took a joke too far, which made her and Tamra get into a big argument. To hit the nail in the coffin, Kelly ended the argument by bringing up Tamra's daughter, and things got worse. This trip has become iconic because of how many twists and turns happened throughout it, and when it seemed Vicki would leave unscathed, Tamra came in hot against her when she found out she was spreading rumors about Eddie Judge.

2 Mexico

'The Real Housewives of New York City,' Season 9

Mexico trips have always been iconic throughout the years in Real Housewives history, but the journey the RHONY ladies took to Mexico was one to remember. This was a trip that Bethenny Frankel had planned for a season prior, but because she had health issues, she had to postpone it for another year, and during Season 9, they could finally go on the trip. In the season prior, Bethenny had no problems with Ramona Singer, and the two were closer than ever. Still, during Season 9, Ramona has a different aura about her that does not make her likable.

They both got into many arguments to the point that Ramona wasn't even going to be invited to the trip in the first place. She could go because Bethenny felt bad and did not want to leave her out. The trip showcased the beauty of Mexico and the city of Tequila, Jalisco. The ladies were able to let loose however they wanted to, which gave viewers another side of them, which is why they were such a beloved franchise. Even though they all had their differences, they could still come together and have fun.

1 St. Barths

'The Real Housewives of New York City,' Season 5

As one of the most remembered Housewives cast trips, the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City decided to make history when they all took a trip to St. Barths. Thanks to cool girl Carole Radzwill, the women could enjoy fun in the sun and let loose together. The St. Barths trip has many fan-favorite moments, but viewers will always know about the pirate that looked like Johnny Depp and had Sonja and Luann fighting each other. During this time, Luann was happily dating her boyfriend Jacques, but a sneaky pirate on a night out caught her eye quickly. After all the ladies had a big night out, Luann decided to continue the party and created the now famous hot mic moment in which Luann speaks French to hide the fact that she had hooked up with the pirate.

This was a very shocking moment because Luann was in a relationship, but what was more surprising was seeing him the next day at the house and hooking up with Sonja next. This trip had fun, drama, hookups, and constant yelling. On the other side, Ramona and Sonja were being the menaces they are when they are on vacation, and even though she wasn't going on the trip at first, Aviva Drescher decided to go, but only if her husband Reid could go with her. The women did not agree, but there was nothing they could do. Even though they accepted Aviva's conditions, they were not happy about it, and they all got into big arguments until Ramona yelled at Aviva and said, "Take a Xanax, calm down!"

