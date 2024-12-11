The Christmas season is a time to cherish moments with loved ones by watching favorite holiday classics from over the years. Families will cuddle up with steadfast standards like Home Alone or How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Friends might reconnect by watching favorites like While You Were Sleeping or Love Actually.

For less conventional audiences during the festive winter season, there is always the controversial Die Hard to kick off the old debate of what exactly constitutes a Christmas movie anyway? Tim Burton's Batman Returns is another dark holiday classic that is on many film buffs' must-watch list this time of year. Even the slasher genre has its own run of Christmas classics, like Black Christmas, Krampus, or Silent Night, Deadly Night. Many people watch these films to create their own kind of holiday cheer, even if it may land them on the naughty list.

With the widening discourse on what is acceptable holiday viewing, any reality TV fan will recognize the value in a look back at the best Christmas episodes in their favorite franchise. And no franchise is more beloved on Bravo than The Real Housewives in their many cities. All kinds of festive circumstances call for a binge-watching session of the best holiday episodes the franchise has to offer. Decorating parties with roommates, marathon present wrapping sessions, a New Year's Day brunch with besties, or even just a classic couch potato binge-watch in your coziest onesie, are perfect moments to indulge in the unique brand of holiday cheer of The Real Housewives, which are certain, as always, to be filled with a dash of drama. To make it easier for the Bravo fandom, we've assembled the 10 most bingeable Real Housewives holiday episodes from across the franchise.

10 "How the Wig Stole Christmas"

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' - Season 13, Episode 18

Image via Peacock

The finale episode of Season 13 was also a holiday episode for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where the ladies gathered at Cynthia Bailey's legendary lake-house to get everyone in the giving spirit. Cynthia invited her Atlanta co-stars to a gift-giving "Friendmas" party, and she did not hesitate to pull out her inner elf, setting up holiday-themed llamas for pre-party photos, and carolers to serenade the ladies to their cars at the end of the evening. In between, Cynthia requested that the ladies play a round of "White Christmas," a naughty gift-exchange game where the participants get to steal a previously opened present if they wouldn't rather pick a new one. Cynthia asked the ladies to adhere to a gift value of around $1000, and that is where the party took a very shady turn.

While the Queen of Shade, Marlo Hampton, could not attend Cynthia's party, she made sure to behave like a real Southern lady by forwarding her regrets with a gift of $1000 cash. The ladies loved the diamond earrings gifted by Kenya Moore, the iPhone 12 brought by Kandi Burruss, and the Baccarat perfume and Gucci bag Porsha Williams presented. But when it came to Drew Sidora's gift giving skills, the ladies were left in disbelief. Kenya opened Drew's gift and was shocked to find not only was it a cheap wig, but it was also seemingly a much maligned wig that Drew had already worn on the show. Drew thought by gifting the wig she could make a point about a co-star "catching strays," but the stunt flopped with the cast and viewers, even though the drama that ensued was enough to ruin the rest of Cynthia's holiday party.

Your changes have been saved The Real Housewives of Atlanta Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Seasons 15 Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Release Date October 7, 2008 Main Genre Reality Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

9 "Season's Grillings"

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' - Season 11, Episode 13

Image via Peacock

Due to the time of year they typically film, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills doesn't often feature holiday parties. But Season 11 made up for that with an unmissable trio of episodes filmed in the winter of 2020. In episode 12, the ladies travel to series darling Kyle Richards' La Quinta home, and attempt to reconcile the messy details of Erika Girardi's then recent divorce announcement from embattled attorney Tom Girardi, and the financial scandal that followed. Erika's possible involvement in the embezzlement accusations her husband was facing was a continual topic of conversation this season on RHOBH.

Episode 13 is the ultimate moment when everything came to a head, as the ladies used Kyle's holiday-themed dinner party as an opportunity to confront Erika about her possible wrong-doing. But what's Christmas without a little family squabble at the dinner table, right? Kyle and her sister Kathy Hilton then debrief together in Kathy's eclectic Beverly Hills home in Episode 14, and although Christmas had already passed by that point, all of Kathy's holiday decor remained joyously in place, as she was still waiting for reality star daughter Paris Hilton to stop by for their gift exchange.

8 "Twas the Fight Before Christmas"

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' - Season 03, Episode 10

Image via Peacock

The third season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is pivotal to understanding the series as a whole, since this is the season that Joe Gorga joined the cast, seemingly to torture his sister Teresa Giudice, who has always had a problem with Joe's wife, Melissa Gorga. "Twas the Fight Before Christmas" is an episode that emphasizes the problems in the Gorga family, as Teresa was constantly finding fault with Melissa, Joe Gorga was angry at his sister for disrespecting him and his wife, and Joe Giudice was irritated with everyone for getting his wife wound up. The episode opened with both families decking their halls and trimming their trees, as they discussed the impending holiday parties where the families would be forced to see one another for the first time since the disastrous christening when the Joes broke out in a brawl.

The Gorgas hosted a Christmas party at their home, complete with carolers, ice sculptures, and, inexplicably, money with the happy couples' faces on it. As Teresa wrangled her Joe to force him to attend the Gorga's party, he threatened violence if anyone said anything stupid to his wife. After the christening party, Teresa had been telling the rest of the cast how terrible her sister-in-law was, so the Christmas party was one of the first opportunities for everyone in the cast to see the two families interact and form opinions for themselves. Melissa sided with Teresa, for once, by asking a guest who had legal problems with her sister-in-law to leave the party when it was clear she was only brought to stir up trouble on camera. Getting into the holiday spirit, Teresa even grudgingly admitted Melissa had done the right thing.

Your changes have been saved The Real Housewives of New Jersey Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Seasons 13 Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Release Date May 12, 2009 Main Genre Reality Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Expand

7 "Ho Ho Holidays"

'The Real Housewives of New York City' - Season 13, Episode 13