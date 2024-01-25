The Big Picture The Real Housewives franchise has given unknown individuals a taste of fame, making them delusional and out of touch.

Luann De Lesseps, Karen Huger, and Lisa Rinna are examples of housewives who have become delusional but remain entertaining.

Fame can have negative effects on housewives, causing conflicts with castmates and pushing them to pursue personal agendas.

When thinking of Bravo, the first show that comes into mind is The Real Housewives franchise. The idea of showcasing the lives of different women from high-class societies from other cities has been a genius move by the network, and it doesn't seem to stop. There are 11 Real Housewives shows, and even though the show's premise is the same, each city brings out a different aspect and quality, making every show unique. All housewives that have appeared have been on the show because they have fun personalities and know the right people.

These housewives have come on the show as unknown people, but by being on a reality TV show, they can put their foot into the world of fame and have people fawn over them. It's fun to be a fan of the Housewives because of their quirks, but it has been harmful to them since they had a first look at what fame is like. It has gotten to their heads and made them delusional, out of touch, and annoying. Some of the best examples of housewives who become delusional are Luann De Lesseps from The Real House of New York City, Karen Huger from The Real Housewives of Potomac, and Lisa Rinna from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Even though they may do things out of touch or delusional, it's hard not to love their oddity and what is new in their lives.

Countess Luann de Lesseps' Privilege Is All In Her Mind

With phrases like "Be cool, don't be all uncool," "Money can't buy you, class," and "I made eggs a la franchise," Luann De Lesseps has become an iconic housewive that will classify her as one of the top from any franchise, but this doesn't mean she hasn't become out of touch and delusional since she has peaked a next level of fame. Luann is a great housewife, but during some moments, she becomes unbearable, not only for her castmates but also for the viewers. She becomes hard to watch. She has excellent seasons, but during every season, she hits a point where people can't stand her, and it is mainly when she starts acting like the Countess. The countess title was given to her when she married Count Alexandre De Lesseps. Still, she divorced him and continued to use this title, which helped her to release the book Class with the Countess, where she taught people how to act appropriately and like a lady.

Besides having a book, Luann showed a very privileged side of her during Seasons 7 and 8 when she got engaged and married her now ex-husband, Tom Dagostino. During this time, most of the cast was against her because of how much she bragged about her getting married and living in a penthouse in New York while disregarding Sonja Morgan's feelings since she dated Tom and not listening to what her friends had to say about Tom cheating on her. However, even though these seasons may have been Luann's worst look, she came out on top by divorcing him and creating a cabaret show that became an artistic outlet for her.

Karen Huger's Grand Dame Title Is a Joke

When showing symptoms of fame getting to a housewife's head, one can call themselves something like Countess Luann or the Grand Dame Karen Huger from The Real Housewives of Potomac. She started as one of the high socialites in Potomac and one of the main reasons why the show happened is she has had a friendship with the original girls from the show for years. But as Potomac started to become more popular with viewers, Karen began to act out of character and become a character that seemed more "woke" on TV. She took notes from different housewives' businesses to stay popular with viewers. She had a live show like her castmates Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon and a candle line like Wendy Osefo. Something unique about Karen's position is that it can also be seen that her husband, Ray Huger, seems not to like to be in the public eye since, for many seasons, he has told Karen they should move out of Potomac. Still, she refused because this would mean she must leave the show and her famous lifestyle. Karen may have her quirks, but no one can deny that she has had iconic moments during her time on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Lisa Rinna Stirred a Lot of Mess on 'RHOBH'

Perhaps one of the housewives who came in as a favorite and became a favorite for her first two seasons and then had a downfall was Lisa Rinna from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. When she came onto the show, she was fun, and her friendships with Lisa Vanderpump and Eileen Davidson made this time in Beverly Hills even more memorable, but as she started to become a favorite, there were some changes in her. Viewers could see she was becoming more calculated about the things she would say and do, and in a way, it made her evil. This was shown when she brought Denise Richards into the cast, and she was one of the people who kept pushing her to say what happened between her and Brandi Glanville. During this season, Lisa was not supportive of her friend and ultimately drove Denise to leave the show. It seemed that after this season, Lisa went on a rampage to find reasons to have some of her castmates fired, like her incident with Kathy Hilton in Aspen in which she had Kyle Richards go against her sister Kathy and support Lisa's claims.

Although completely unrecognizable, she was a great housewife and was popular with the audience for many years. It is also admirable that she decided to step down from the show after the last rough season she experienced.

Being a part of The Real Housewives franchise are big shoes to fill, since there have been many different icons to have been a part of that family. They should never forget to let fame get to their heads and forget that they are filming and showing their true personalities. This attracts viewers to visit weekly to see their favorite girls get up to something new.

