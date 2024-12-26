Since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 premiered, the story on everybody's lips has been the public separation between Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley. The estranged couple have brought their private lives public through this season, but PK is unhappy with the comments Dorit has been making about him. Especially when she alleged that he is a "full-blown alcoholic." Appearing on Bravo's Hot Mic podcast, PK is setting the record straight regarding his addiction struggles and where he is now. With Dorit suggesting that PK's alcoholism contributed to their estrangement, PK revealed that he is one year sober and is proud of his recovery. He went on to say, “I was shocked, disappointed, and upset [about] what Dorit had to say."

Throughout the fledgling season, Dorit Kemsley has used PK's alleged alcohol issues against him in many conversations when discussing why the pair have separated. While PK has spoken up about the separation on screen, coincidently to Mauricio Umansky, who he appeared alongside on the podcast, he believes speaking up now publicly is to help inspire others. Sharing that it has been one of the most "emotional" and "toughest" journeys he's taken, he responded to Dorit's comments by claiming she didn't understand his sobriety.

PK Kemsley Is Speaking Out

“Dorit’s lack of understanding about sobriety is not her fault. She hasn’t invested in it, and it’s not something, you know, she hasn’t worked a program and hasn’t done what I’ve done. So there is no fully blown alcoholic. You’re either an alcoholic or you’re not,” he explained. “Obviously, my alcoholism had an element of responsibility in relation to the breakdown of our marriage. But that was just a component.” He continued to reveal, “If you understand the disease, alcoholism is a symptom. It’s not a cause. So the reality is you have to get to what the cause was underneath. So it’s just not as simple as to say, ‘He was a fully blown alcoholic. That’s why we’re separated.'"

In the season's premiere, Dorit took aim at their marriage, which PK said was "emotionally difficult" to watch. “Dorit spoke of bankruptcies, gambling debts, DUIs, and that she stood by me. I mean, it’s not exactly true. The bankruptcy and all the gambling debts were well before I met her, and then the thing for me, because I’ve recovered, from all of the things that have happened in my extraordinary career, I’ve recovered from anything. I haven’t gambled since 2008. I don’t drink. The bankruptcy was 2010, [2009] … all of that was past, past history,” he added. “Dorit is on TV talking about the darkest times in my life and suggesting that she held my hand through them, it’s difficult to watch sometimes, particularly when she wasn’t with me when it happened.” In the end, PK revealed that for his part, the pair agreed to separate as he had noticed that Dorit was "emotionally distraught" and "unhappy." While Dorit continues to claim he is a "full-blown" alcoholic, he continues to clap back: "I'm in full-blown recovery."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs new episodes every Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

Your changes have been saved The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills offers an inside look at the glamorous lives of affluent women in Beverly Hills. The series follows their personal and professional journeys, highlighting their luxurious lifestyles, high-profile social events, and intricate relationships. Amidst the opulence, the women navigate conflicts, friendships, and family dynamics, providing viewers with drama and emotional moments. Release Date October 14, 2010 Cast Kyle Richards , Kim Richards , Denise Richards , Brandi Glanville , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality Seasons 12 Story By Alex Baskin Writers Kyle Richards , Brandi Glanville , Lisa Vanderpump Streaming Service(s) Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Directors Rob Minkoff Showrunner Andy Cohen Expand

