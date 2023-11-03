The Big Picture Alcohol flows abundantly on every Real Housewives set, and it's expected to see the cast members intoxicated, but it can take a serious turn with legal consequences.

Former cast members have revealed that the production team pressured them to drink on camera, exacerbating existing problems and potentially worsening addiction.

Numerous housewives have faced legal repercussions due to alcohol, including arrests for drunk and disorderly conduct, drunk driving, and attacking police officers. Bravo may be rewarding bad behavior by allowing them to remain on the show.

Viewers of the Real Housewives franchise have become accustomed to witnessing cast members inebriated. It appears that alcohol flows abundantly on set, and it's almost expected to see many of the cast members intoxicated. However, what may seem like lighthearted entertainment can take a serious turn, especially when one of them faces legal consequences. Observing grown women completely losing control—slurring their words, lifting their shirts and skirts, hurling insults, and making a spectacle of themselves—is embarrassing. Nevertheless, this is precisely what the show aims to capture. The producers are not seeking polite interactions; rather, they strive for conflict, drama, and confrontation, knowing that alcohol amplifies these elements.

While the show isn't the cause of cast members' alcoholism, it certainly exacerbates existing problems and potentially worsens their addiction. Aviva Drescher, a former cast member of Real Housewives of New York (seasons 5 and 6), revealed in an interview with Page Six that the production team pressured her to drink on camera, creating an atmosphere that made her feel compelled to comply. In the interview, she said that she was intimidated by the production team to drink a shot of alcohol on camera with Ramona Singer and when she asked to pour water instead, she was refused. "I was so weak and so intimidated by the production team, and I had just gone through all the negotiations of my contract for the second season and those were demoralizing," she said, adding, "I took the shot. I felt tremendous pressure to do It."

“The producers have just two goals. One is to create a great television show,” said Drescher “And two, if they can capture reality, that's TV gold. A lot of the time, it's not always 100 percent authentic. But when you catch somebody drunk, that's as real as can be.”

Dorinda Medley Was Allegedly Fired For Being a "Mean Drunk"

She isn’t the sole Housewife to voice such concerns. Others have mentioned that while no one forced them to drink, the production staff ensured alcohol was readily available on set. When everyone around you is drinking, and you want to fit in, you tend to drink, some more than others. Sonja Morgan had been shown intoxicated numerous times, which, although entertaining for viewers, raises questions about its impact on their personal lives and their family and friends reaction. The ‘Three Amigas' of The Real Housewives of Orange County - Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador, often like to drink together and most of the time, they seem like having fun, but as we had seen with Beador, it doesn’t always end well. Beador was arrested last September for DUI after slamming into a house in Newport Beach. She was recently sentenced to three years of probation.

True, most of the time Housewives seem to be “happy drunk”, but some are simply “scary drunk,” like Dorinda Medley, who became vicious toward some cast mates, throwing insults and slurring her speech. She was famously fired from the show in 2020 after six seasons for being a “mean drunk”. Ironically, she often used to make fun of Luann de Lesseps for her intoxicated arrest, but always had excuses as to why she was drinking.

Overall, it appears that the Housewives who indulge the most in alcohol are predominantly from New York and Orange County. According to Drescher, "I think a lot of women in NYC who are [in their 40s and 50s] self-medicate with alcohol. But then you throw in a reality show where you are basically a gladiator with t**s, and you have the perfect recipe for a drinking disaster."

Beador's arrest for driving under the influence and crashing into a house in September, then fleeing the scene of the crime, was the last in a very long list of embarrassing occurrences of housewives who simply don’t have any control over their drinking habits.

Many Of The Housewives Were Arrested While Under The Influence

The incidents of Housewives facing legal repercussions due to alcohol are numerous and widespread across various cities within the franchise. Among those Housewives with such issues include: Luann De Lesseps' arrest in 2017 for being drunk and disorderly conduct and for attacking a police officer. Apparently, she mistakenly entered the incorrect hotel room and when the police arrived to escort her out, she attacked the police officer and screamed: “I’m going to kill you.”

Kim Richards was arrested in 2015 at the Polo Lounge. She was asked to leave the restaurant at the Beverly Hills Hotel but refused to do so. She was arrested for “suspicious of public intoxication, trespassing, resisting an officer, and battery on an officer. She was charged with trespass, resisting arrest, battery on a police officer, and drunk in public.

Sonja Morgan was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated in Southampton in 2010 and not wearing a seatbelt. She failed a series of sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer.

Gina Kirschenheiter of OC was arrested in 2019 for DUI. Her blood level was .08 percent or higher. She apologized and said in a statement to the Daily Dish: "I made a very bad choice the other night after a mom’s night out. I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions.”

Marysol Patton was arrested just before the premiere of The Real Housewives of Miami in 2011. Patton was arrested in December 2010 on suspicion of driving under the influence. She pleaded guilty of a lesser charge and paid $1,000 fine.

Is Bravo Rewarding Bad Behavior By Allowing Drunk Housewives To Remain on The Show?

The real question is: Why do the cast members drink so much? Is it the pressure of being on camera, a coping mechanism, or a pre-existing problem that's magnified due to the show's exposure? Margaret Joseph of the Real Housewives of New Jersey offers an interesting perspective, suggesting that Housewives may prefer drinking to eating on camera, considering it more socially acceptable and easier to manage.

“I think a lot of people don’t like to eat on camera unlike me,” she told Page Six. “I think it’s easier to have a drink on camera then constantly have food in your mouth. If you have a drink in your hand it looks more sophisticated. People don’t like to eat on camera and if you’re drinking and not eating, obviously it’s much easier to get drunk,” she added.

All Housewives franchises can be streamed on Peacock.