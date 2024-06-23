The Real Housewives franchise has captivated audiences for nearly twenty years, delivering unforgettable moments filled with laughter, anger, confusion, and joy. The dynamic duos featured in these shows have added an extra layer of intrigue and popularity with bold actions and comments, whether they were joining forces to take down their enemies or becoming each other's fiercest enemies. These relationships have withstood a lot of highs and lows, navigating through years of marriages, divorces, deaths, and births. Some of the ladies on this list have paved the way for newer duos like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Giselle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, as well as The Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton to have a strong foundation of friendship in reality television.

Bravo's mega-franchise started off simple, initially capturing the lives of not-so-ordinary housewives around to get a peek into their daily lives. This franchise has now grown into a colossal success. The pure entertainment value these women have brought to the table cannot be replicated, no matter how hard the network may try. There was an undeniable magic between these ladies who consistently delivered top-notch entertainment, leaving us captivated by their outlandish moments. From creating iconic television to becoming full-fledged forces of their respective franchises, here are the best duos in The Real Housewives universe.

5 Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks, the pioneers of the 'smalls' on RHOA, formed an unstoppable dynamic force on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Their friendship seemed to stand the test of time and, at one point, shined like a beacon of strength. They were very close, always ready to defend each other when needed. Their bond was so strong that they spent a significant amount of time together, becoming inseparable. Whether it was Kandi taking on former housewife Nene Leakes or Phaedra facing off against Kenya Moore and delivering that unforgettable "read" from season 6, these women were committed to showcasing a sisterhood that was uplifting, enjoyable, and inspiring until it came to an abrupt end.

The downfall of their relationship began when Phaedra's former husband, Apollo Nida, faced fraud charges due to his involvement in a money laundering scheme. During Apollo's court sentencing, Phaedra was noticeably absent, as the couple engaged in a heated dispute over Phaedra's shock at Apollo's illegal activities. Apollo was sentenced to eight years in prison, and when Kandi gave Phaedra her opinion on the matter, their relationship quickly went south.

While Kandi believed that Phaedra should have stood by Apollo, Phaedra firmly asserted that she would not subject her young children to the chaotic media frenzy surrounding the case. Consequently, Phaedra and Kandi's bond deteriorated, leading to Phaedra spreading rumors about Kandi allegedly tampering with another cast member's drink to take advantage of them. This blasphemous rumor was exposed and dispelled at the reunion, but this irreparable fallout continues today, leaving the two women at odds to this day.

4 Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

The Real Housewives of New Jersey gifted viewers with the hilarious duo of Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita. These two women were close friends even before they entered the world of reality TV, and their bond was evident from the first episode. Teresa and Jacqueline brought countless moments of laughter and amusement, showcasing a unique chemistry that only they could possess. They affectionately referred to themselves as "Lucy and Ethel," and their lives intertwined in remarkable ways, such as giving birth to their children Nicholas Laurita and Audriana Giudice around the same time. Their deep involvement in each other's lives made them an unstoppable force capable of going up against anyone who dared to challenge them. When Danielle Staub mistakenly believed she had assembled a solid team of people to confront Teresa and Jacqueline, her illusions were shattered at Kim D.'s fashion show, where she found herself running from Teresa's wrath.

When the tabloids first reported that Teresa and her then-husband Joe Giudice were supposedly headed for prison, it caused a rift in her friendship with Jacqueline. Teresa felt betrayed by Jacqueline's questioning of her legal issues, while Jacqueline believed it was essential to address the rumors and didn't like that Teresa was keeping information from her. Teresa denied the prison rumors, but the damage was done, and she felt deeply hurt by Jacqueline's actions, which involved Caroline Manzo.

Teresa believed that discussing her legal issues on camera crossed a line that should never have been crossed. The feud between them escalated to the point where Teresa accused Jacqueline of setting up housewife Melissa Gorga during the "strippergate" scandal, and Jacqueline retaliated by accusing Teresa's husband of cheating with his secretary. Despite a temporary reconciliation during season 7, their feud continued for several seasons. However, fast-forward to today, and Teresa and Jacqueline have managed to mend their friendship. Even with Jacqueline now living in Las Vegas, Nevada, these ladies are proving that their bond is truly unbreakable.

3 Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson

The Real Housewives of Orange County

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, two inseparable friends, have had a rollercoaster relationship that has captivated viewers time and time again. Their constant back-and-forth may have caused some headaches, but it undeniably provided the most entertaining moments in reality TV. As the ultimate duo to emerge from The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra and Vicki effortlessly complemented each other, finishing each other's sentences and boldly pointing out each other's flaws, even if it meant sparking a heated disagreement. These two ladies loved fiercely and fought with unmatched intensity, showcasing a unique bond that only Vicki and Tamra could possess.

The biggest fight between Tamra and Vicki began when Tamra became suspicious of Vicki's then-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, and his intentions towards Vicki. On the other hand, Vicki didn't take this lightly, and the two of them engaged in a fierce feud, aggressively fighting over a man who ultimately proved Tamra's instincts right. However, when Tamra and Vicki join forces, they become an unstoppable duo, a force to be reckoned with. Just ask Gretchen Rossi and Alexis Bellino, who have witnessed firsthand the sheer power and strength of their bond.

2 Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills once had the best duo that introduced viewers to the glam world: Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards. When The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills began, viewers instantly fell in love with the chemistry between Lisa and Kyle. This duo gave viewers comedy like RHONJ's Teresa and Jacqueline but also boldly defended each other like RHOC's Tamra and Vicki. These two gave so much to the show, and ever since Lisa's departure, the camaraderie of their friendship has truly been missed. When these two were fierce, loyal friends, it seemed that nothing could come between them, but that proved not foolproof.

The tides of Lisa and Kyle's relationship began to show when Brandi Glanville and Dorit Kemsley joined the show. Kyle began to feel like she wasn't a priority to Lisa anymore due to Lisa spending so much time with Brandi. However, when Dorit entered the picture as Lisa's friend, no one anticipated that Kyle and Dorit would hit it off so well that they would form a friendship that would start to leave Lisa behind.

Ultimately, the breakdown in this friendship could have easily been repaired, but the friendship boiled over, and both ladies started to feel abandoned by the other. When Kyle accused Lisa of leaking damaging stories to the press about Dorit's alleged maltreatment of a puppy, Kyle took it upon herself to insert herself into this fight. This confrontation ultimately led to Lisa's husband, Ken Todd, famously saying, "Goodbye, Kyle!" as he asked her to leave their home and never return. Unfortunately, Lisa and Kyle never managed to reconcile, and their relationship remains strained to this day.

1 Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The ultimate duo that took the reality TV world by storm belongs to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak. From the moment RHOA debuted, viewers were instantly enamored by the captivating bond between Nene and Kim. Their on-screen chemistry was so mesmerizing that it became nearly impossible to divert one's attention elsewhere. Together, Kim and Nene infused the show with abundant humor, unforgettable punchlines, and an undeniable charm that continues to leave fans longing for more even today.

Despite their undeniable chemistry, this dynamic duo created some of the most explosive conflicts in Housewives history. During Nene's appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kim dialed in, and the heated argument between the two quickly escalated. Nene boldly shouted the iconic line "Close your legs to married men" on live television, leaving Andy Cohen in shock, crying in laughter. Surprisingly, Nene and Kim were able to mend their friendship and reconcile. However, when Kandi Burruss joined the cast and collaborated with Kim on her chart-topping hit "Don't Be Tardy for the Party," the tension between Nene and Kim reached its boiling point. Egos clashed, and their once cherished friendship turned dark, almost leading to a physical altercation between Kim and Nene on a tour bus. Despite all of this, the duo eventually reconciled, and although they aren't close friends today, they are civil towards each other.