There is this interesting thing that happens with people who have money. One would think that the more money they earned, the more money they’d be willing to spend. This is true when it comes to living luxuriously, but not necessarily when it comes to paying things like your bills and taxes. Not a year goes by without hearing about how a famous person has neglected to pay their taxes and is being sued by the federal government. Having a lot of money must do something to the brain, because it seems as if people forget that the rules of life also apply to them, at least to some extent.

Bravo-lebrities are no exception to this rule. Many fan-favorite housewives have had issues with Uncle Sam and other debt collectors throughout the decades, and only a few have had to face extreme legal consequences. The biggest question is this: how do they do it? How are the majority of these ladies able to evade and not pay bills and continue walking around scot-free? Sure, some Housewives have done jail time, like Teresa Giudice and Jen Shah, but they also had criminal fraud charges. So, how do these other ladies get away with not paying bills? What loopholes are they using to survive these situations, and is it sustainable, or will they have to face the consequences in the future? From unpaid bills to lawsuits and tax evasion, they always manage to come out on top, and here are some clues as to how they do it.

Some Shows Should Be Titled 'The Real Housewives of Tax Evasion'

Founding Father Benjamin Franklin said there are only two certainties in life: death and taxes. Everybody with an income has to pay taxes, and this is something that has been around since civilization came to be. And yet, there have been many Real Housewives who have evaded paying their taxes. Tax evasion is a common practice for people with incomes higher than $500,000 a year. It’s incredibly common. The United States Senate Committee on Finance recently reported that as many as 1,000 millionaire households have not paid their taxes. According to the report, “[Committee Chair] Wyden’s investigation found that nearly 1,000 taxpayers who make more than $1 million a year failed to file tax returns over multiple recent years, potentially owing $34 billion in taxes that could fund crucial priorities or reduce the federal deficit. There are several Bravo-lebrities included in that number.

For example, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley and her husband, PK Kemsley currently owe the federal government 1.3 million dollars of unpaid taxes from 2021, in addition to plenty of other financial woes. Teresa Giudice is also in trouble with Uncle Sam yet again. She currently owes the federal government $1,096,012.14 and has $17,000 in tax liens, as NorthJersey.com reports. Teresa had already experienced the fallout of tax evasion. In 2009, she and her ex-husband owed the government $10 million, and the couple filed for bankruptcy before their fraud was discovered. One would think Teresa learned her lesson after her prison stint, but she’s already back at it.

What is supposed to happen when taxes go unpaid? There is a step-by-step process that happens based on a timeline. According to Nerd Wallet, “If you don’t pay your tax bill in full by the filing deadline, the IRS will charge interest on whatever amount is outstanding. The IRS may also levy a late-payment penalty (sometimes also called a failure-to-file penalty) of 0.5% per month, with a maximum penalty of 25% of your unpaid taxes.” This happens immediately after the deadline passes. In the first 3 months of non-payment, notices are sent that essentially say here’s how much the person owes, including the late payment penalty. After those initial 3 months have passed, the next three months ramp up the activity. A few things can occur. The IRS can send the case to a collections agency, and they, for the most part, do not play nice. The other thing that can happen at this point is a tax lien. A tax lien is “a legal claim against property and financial assets you own or may have coming to you. It’s not a seizure of your assets, but it is a claim on them. If you sell the asset, the government could be entitled to some or all of the proceeds.” So, for example, when Kim Zolciak began selling her purses to make money, a portion of the money she earned from those sales should have gone to the government. And considering that she and Kroy have racked up $1,147,834.67 in tax liens, one can only hope she sent them their money.

So what will happen if Kim continues not to pay her taxes? The final steps are tax levies and passport restrictions. A tax levy, unlike a lien, means the government can hop in and seize your assets completely to pay the debts owed. In addition to asset seizure, there are also travel consequences; according to NerdWallet, “The IRS can levy, seize and sell any type of personal property that you own or have an interest in, such as your car, or real estate, and apply that money to your unpaid tax bill. Ten days after a notice of intent to seize or levy is issued, the late-payment penalty rises to 1% per month, according to the IRS. On top of all that, the State Department may not issue or renew your passport, and it might even revoke it if your accrued federal tax debt is over $62,000.”

Some "real Housewives' Never Listened to Destiny's Child's "Bills, Bills, Bills"

Not paying Uncle Sam is one thing, but some housewives just don’t pay their bills or even their rent. The prime example of this recently is The Real Housewives of New York’s Erin Lichy, who, alongside her husband, is currently being sued by her landlord for $43,000 in unpaid rent. Erin released a statement saying that they did not pay their rent on the advisement of their lawyer. She also shared that the living conditions were poor. Erin and her husband, Abraham, allege that the landlord did not reimburse them after they paid for renovations done after rats ate through their walls and left droppings around the two floors the couple rented in the Tribeca building. They also shared that the conditions were unlivable, which is why they moved their family out earlier than planned. Their landlord’s lawyer, on the other hand, has disputed their statements.

According to Page Six, the landlord’s lawyer, Mark Altschul, shared, “It is not unusual for a landlord to be glad to have a tenant leave, and a letter such as the one the Lichys got is consistent with that procedure… [The Lichy’s statement] does say that the premises was left in good condition, and they did not make a nuisance of themselves in the building; those points are not at issue in the litigation — merely the nonpayment of rent.” While the Lichy’s may have a good case on their hands, there are plenty of other housewives who have lawsuits they probably won’t do well with.

Dorit Kemsley, who is also facing tax evasion issues alongside her husband, is also facing lawsuits for unpaid bills. According to InTouch, a nurse recently sued Dorit for $8,600 for face manipulation. It’s an oddly low amount, especially considering that Dorit and PK have a net worth of roughly $50 million. And then, there’s always Kim Zolciak. Kim Zolciak may be swimming in more debt than anyone right now. In addition to owing the federal government roughly $1.1 million, she also has several unpaid credit card bills. Here is a list of the money Kim currently owes various creditors, which probably do not include them all:

Chase Bank - $4,624.02

- $4,624.02 Bank of America - $56,224.07

- $56,224.07 Capital One/Saks - $156,080.64

- $156,080.64 Target - $2,482.24

Kim owes an estimated $219,410.97 in credit card bills, but more tabloids about her financial debts are released nearly weekly. What will happen to her if she continues not to pay those bills? According to the state of Georgia, the next step after the lawsuit itself is the seizure of assets. Upsolve.org says, “If a debt collector wins a civil judgment, they can also ask your bank to give them money from your personal bank accounts. But, in Georgia, certain types of income and accounts cannot be garnished, such as unemployment benefits, ERISA-qualified retirement and pension benefits, child support, and disability insurance benefits, among others. The law exempts these types of income from garnishment.” The fact that Kim is facing such an overwhelming amount of debt means she might not make it through in the way other housewives have. She may lose everything she has and then some. It may be time to go beg Andy Cohen for a peach, but hopefully, it won’t come to that.

So, when it comes to these housewives not paying their bills and being sued by creditors and the government, how do they survive it? Some actually pay their debts back, like NeNe Leakes. But when it comes to others, it seems as if retribution is simply delayed. Eventually, debts will be paid, even if it means they are paid by force.

