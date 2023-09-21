The Big Picture Real Housewives cast members often face legal troubles, including arrests and jail time, due to their high-profile lives and the drama that comes with the show.

Despite facing serious legal storms, many cast members are able to return to the show after their legal issues have been resolved, as reality shows thrive on drama and chaos.

Participating in the Real Housewives franchise can have a negative impact on personal relationships, leading to divorce and the end of lifelong friendships. The allure of fame and fortune comes with a high price tag.

Reality TV has provided a platform for individuals to showcase their lives, personalities, and, often, their drama. The Real Housewives franchise, in particular, has gained immense popularity for its portrayal of affluent women living extravagant lives. However, the hefty paychecks that come with this fame often have a high price, including divorce, shattered friendships, and even encounters with the law and jail time.

On Monday, September 18th, the news broke of yet another Real Housewives cast member facing legal trouble. This time, it was Shannon Beador, 59, from The Real Housewives of Orange County. Beador was arrested in Newport Beach, California, for drunk driving and a hit-and-run incident. After colliding with a house, she fled the scene in her car, parked it in the middle of the road, and took her dog for a walk. She was arrested and released without bond until her trial.

RELATED: Cardi B Reveals Her Catchy 'Real Housewives' Tagline

Despite her recent arrest and the negative publicity surrounding it, fans of Beador need not worry too much about her future in the Real Housewives franchise. Many cast members have weathered more serious legal storms and still managed to return to the show. After all, reality shows thrive on drama, chaos, break-ups, and catfights – the very elements that make these shows successful.

For Beador, the $800,000 per season paycheck may help ease the burden of her recent legal troubles. But for many Real Housewives, financial compensation can't offset the personal toll -- especially when it lands them in jail.

Cast Members Face Legal Scrutiny Across 'Real Housewives' Franchises

Image via Bravo

While the salaries of Real Housewives cast members are substantial, many of them are already wealthy to begin with. Their lifestyles don't change significantly due to their show income, instead, it expands. They typically go from middle class, to Hollywood. Indeed, they enjoy the attention and celebrity status that participation in the franchise earns them. However, this attention is not always welcomed and can lead to real legal trouble.

Teresa Giudice is known for her role in The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Giudice and her then-husband, Joe Giudice, faced charges of fraud. Despite presenting a lavish lifestyle on the show, the couple was indicted in 2013 on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and bank fraud. Teresa served 15 months in jail, and Joe, 41 months. After his release from prison, Joe was deported to Italy because he never bothered getting his USA citizenship (he moved to the USA as a baby). Joe was quoted as saying that had he not appeared on the reality show, he would have never been convicted and deported. Following his deportation, the couple divorced.

Although not arrested herself, Erika Jayne, a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, found herself under intense scrutiny on social media due to her husband's legal troubles. Her spouse, Attorney Thomas Girardi, faced allegations of embezzling millions of dollars from the families of the victims of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash in Indonesia. On the show, Jayne's extravagant spending habits came into question as viewers saw her splurge tens of thousands of dollars on hair, makeup, and clothing on a monthly basis.

Following the lawsuit, she filed for divorce and maintained that she had no knowledge of her husband's actions. However, many fans of the show remained skeptical of Jayne's claims, particularly after it was revealed that she had racked up over $25 million on American Express bill, payments to assistants, and her glam squad. This legal turmoil took a toll on her public image, but the $500,000 she earned per season provided some consolation amid the storm.

The legal drama of Jen Shah unfolded during The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She portrayed an image of success but was indicted for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme. In January of the following year, she was sentenced to 78 months in prison for victimizing thousands, including vulnerable individuals.

Marriages are at Risk For 'Real Housewives' Stars

Image via Bravo

Ramona Singer from The Real Housewives of New York initially appeared deeply in love with her husband but announced their separation in 2014. In an interview with People Magazine, she attributed their split partly to the stresses caused by her reality TV fame and notoriety, saying “It was my success as a celebrity reality star and notoriety that bothered him. If someone said, ‘Can I take a photo with Ramona?’ or interrupted our conversation at dinner, he would get upset.”

Vicki Gunvalson of The Real Housewives of Orange County and her husband Donn seemed like a great match. The two even renewed their vows during Season 5 in Turks & Caicos, but in 2010 Vicki filed for divorce after 16 years of marriage. She partly blamed the show for causing stress in their marriage. Her relationship with Brooks Ayers also contributed to their breakup.

While many Real Housewives cast members have experienced divorces either during the show's filming or shortly after, it seems that The Real Housewives of Orange County takes the lead when it comes to the number of marital splits. There's a prevailing belief that the participation in the show played a significant role in many of these divorces. RHOC couples who ultimately ended up divorcing are Lynne Curtis and Frank Curtin, Alexis Bellino and Jim Bellino, Jenna and Matt Keough, Tamra and Simon Barney, Gina and Matt Kirschenheiter, Meghan King and Jim Edmonds, Jen Armstrong and Ryne Holliday, and Shannon and David Beador.

Fractured Friendships and Relationships

Image via Bravo

Beyond legal troubles and divorces, one of the most common prices paid by Real Housewives is the end of lifelong friendships and relationships. For example, Teresa Giudice's relationship with her brother and sister-in-law, Melissa and Joe Gorga deteriorated when they joined the show. It became so bad that in Season 13, when Teresa married her second husband, Luis Ruelas, the Gorgas were a no-show.

Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump were inseparable friends until a feud on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills led to their fallout. Similar rifts occurred between Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin of The Real Housewives of New York, as well as between Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards on RHOBH.

While being a Real Housewives cast member comes with perks, future candidates should also consider the risks involved. The allure of fame and fortune may come at the cost of personal relationships, legal battles, and emotional turmoil. These women may be living the dream, but the dream often comes with a high price tag.