Some watch Real Housewives for the piping-hot drama, name-calling, and the throwing of wine glasses — but I'm watching the franchise for something different. Ever since I was sucked into the Bravo universe back when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was in its hay days, I started picking up on the little things. The delicious food and over-the-top fashion featured in the franchise distracted me from the real drama on my screen. Now, I can safely say that Real Housewives has turned me into a shopaholic and foodie.

'Real Housewives' Has Inspired a Complete Wardrobe Makeover