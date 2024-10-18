After what seems like a dry-spell when it comes to Real Housewives franchises airing this year, viewers finally have multiple shows to look forward to each week. In fact, with the 2024 fall line-up, it almost feels like over saturation, after the first half of the year seemed to lack content almost entirely. From January to May 2024, the only new Real Housewives content that was released was the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spin-off special, Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde.

Real Housewives of Miami began to air in December 2023, and continued into the early spring. Since then, there have been only two series that have aired, with the chaotic fourteenth season of Real Housewives of New Jersey airing in the spring, and the second season of Real Housewives of Dubai airing over the summer. Allowing these series to stand-alone without other Real Housewives content to overlap felt like a mistake on the part of the network, although it appears they had their reasons.

Toxic fandoms affecting Real Housewives series are bad enough, but now a bevvy of lawsuits happening on the network seem to be racing to the top spot for things that have significantly impacted how and when new content is released. Caroline Manzo filed a lawsuit with the network over an alleged "traumatic" incident that transpired while filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip that filmed in Morocco in 2023, which had a direct impact on the 2024 Real Housewives line-up. The lawsuit is also the reason that the season of the vacation spin-off has yet to air, if it ever will. With legal drama brewing within other franchises, viewers should hope that Bravo has figured out how to structure the 2025 line-up without needing to shuffle things around for this reason.

What Happened WIth 'RHUGT: Morocco'?

Manzo's lawsuit was filed in January 2024, but in December 2023 the network made the decision to pull another Ultimate Girls' Trip title forward in order to avoid a programming gap. RHONY: Legacies had already finished filming, so it seems that the gap in content in the early part of the year was a result of the hope that the lawsuit could be resolved quickly, so that RHUGT: Morocco could be released only a few months later than anticipated. That didn't happen.

Instead, the legal battle got contentious. Brandi Glanville has been vocal in her own defense, and has said all along she did not do anything inappropriate with Manzo. The court documents obtained by Us Weekly outline Manzo's claim that Glanvile sexually harassed her and kissed her without consent. Bravo detailed exactly what took place, saying Manzo even told producers at the time she felt "disresepected" rather than harassed. Glanville took to social media to claim she had been vindicated by Bravo's response. However, no resolution to the situation has occurred, and RHUGT: Morocco still doesn't have an air date.

Bravo's 2024 Line-Up Has Still Delivered

Season 14 of RHONJ was the final nail in the coffin for the current cast. Their dynamic has been broken for several seasons, so it felt fitting to have the series air without any competing Real Housewives series airing, as a final farewell. But RHOD is still in its fledgling stages, and the ladies delivered a stellar second season. Dubai deserves more support from the Bravo fandom, and having other Bravo content to promote around these ladies' air dates, for example, having more Housewives promoting their shows concurrently on Watch What Happens Live with the Dubai ladies, would likely help bolster viewership.

Now in the fall line-up, Season 18 of Real Housewives of Orange County is winding down, but it's also just heating up with Jennifer Pedranti really stepping up to finally have it out with her devious cast mate Tamra Judge. The Real Housewives of New York City ladies have had a solid start to season 15, promising they will continue to bring drama and diva behavior in the reboot. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City franchise has always had its own unique Real Housewives flavor, and it must be something in the Utah water because Season 5 is showing that the ladies there have still got it. And viewers are already starting to see new dynamics in Real Housewive of Potomac, with Mia Thornton's divorce drama taking center stage while issues surrounding Karen Huger's DUI simmer in the background. These franchises are so filled with Real Housewives excellence, but it feels like a disservice that the line-up is so crowded.

