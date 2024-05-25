The Big Picture Reality TV stars sometimes prefer to keep personal matters private, which can expose the constructed nature of the genre.

Housewives from different franchises navigate the reality TV world strategically, revealing only enough to entertain viewers.

Flirting, forgetfulness, and social media scandals are common tactics used by Real Housewives to keep the drama entertaining.

Reality TV can be a tricky space to navigate, especially in cases where the genre's stars would prefer to keep some things to themselves. The mysterious fizzling out of Kyle Richards' marriage to Mauricio Umansky came up at a seemingly poor time, considering her reluctance to share details on her series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. If he could have, it is pretty clear that Tom Sandoval would have kept his affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss under wraps on Vanderpump Rules, at least long enough to be able to control the narrative with a semi-plausible excuse at a later date. It is also obvious that real-estate agent Austin Victoria was not ready for rumors about his marriage to surface during filming on Netflix's real estate docu-soap Selling the OC. In instances where the stars of reality TV engage in damage control, or refuse to speak about certain areas of their life, it often exposes the constructed nature of the genre and poses a question of what "reality" is being shown.

No single group embodies reality TV like the Real Housewives, and the franchise has seen many different types of wives over the years. Some wives come into filming with the honorable intention of sharing their authentic lives. Other wives can seem overly strategic in what they will or will not show on their series in comparison to such openness. These Housewives are able to navigate the sometimes tricky waters of reality TV by revealing only so much while keeping audiences entirely entertained. They "perform" their role on reality TV by creating entertaining moments rather than simply sharing their day-to-day life. Viewers are enamored with their outrageous antics, because they are entertained no matter what these wives have scheduled for filming. Whether they turn every moment into a flirtatious adventure, cause chaos on their series as they forget to remember important details, or turn to social media to take control of the narrative, these wives are so outrageous viewers cannot help but want to see more.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

For These 'Real Housewives of New York' Legends, Flirting Is Their Reality

Close

There are no two women who have mastered the art of coquetry better than Sonja Morgan and Brynn Whitfield. Sonja joined Real Housewives of New York in Season 3 as the ex-wife of John Adams Morgan. Single Sonja was always ready to mingle with men in proximity, and never missed an opportunity to flirt. When she, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer were all single at the same time in later seasons, their competitiveness to attach a date for the evening even led to a story line involving their shared history with infamous serial dater Harry Dubin. Sonja's dating life is often discussed on the series, as is her history as a socialite. In later seasons, her burlesque show becomes another topic. What was less often shown is her relationship with her family, or close friends, and typically she was shown speaking to her "interns" in moments between filming with the other Housewives. Her flirtatious lifestyle allowed for moments of zany entertainment, regardless if viewers saw little of her personal life outside the show.

Brynn Whitfield is one of the newest Housewives, joining the RHONY reboot in Season 14. Her co-star Jenna Lyons was awestruck when discussing her new friend, observing that she had never seen someone "weave flirting into everything they do." Brynn's tagline for the season even warned that if you made her mad, her revenge would be that she will "date your dad." Whether the ladies were exercising with a personal trainer, hosting a dinner with a private chef, or bringing their fathers and husbands to a social gathering, Brynn was standing by ready to weave her flirtatious charm.

Brynn has a talent for entertaining, and so, even in scenes where all she was sharing is an interest in chess, she created a moment so that viewers were still drawn in. Brynn's performance as everyone's favorite coquette was so entertaining in Season 14 that some viewers began to question what her actual profession was. Brynn shared with Interview Magazine that while the cameras had followed her to work as a PR consultant, in the end, her life at work was simply not "glamorous," as she sat on her laptop and joined Zoom meetings. It is certainly more entertaining to watch her flirt her way through life, like she did on her appearance on Watch What Happens Live when she and co-guest Tyler Cameron seemingly hit it off. Like Sonja, focusing on her flirtatious adventures allows Brynn to keep the more serious side of her business to herself.

Ladies From ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ & ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Love To Forget

Close

Rather than flirtation, some wives weave a certain forgetfulness into their appearances on reality TV. No one pleads a charming ignorance like attorney and reality superstar Phaedra Parks. Known for her years on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Phaedra entered reality TV as a recently married woman who somehow seemed forgetful of her own due date. She told a table full of women who are also mothers themselves that she somehow couldn't remember how far along she was, seemingly in order to hide from the camera that her pregnancy may have happened before her wedding date. Modesty aside, her ability to pass off an innocuous lie convincingly rarely comes across as malicious and is often, instead, greatly entertaining.

One instance where Phaedra's forgetfulness had harmful repercussions occurred in Season 9 when co-star Kandi Burruss wanted to discover who in the group had spread a salacious rumor about her and her husband. At the reunion, co-star and co-conspirator Porsha Williams seemingly struggled to remember the details of who told her that Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker wanted to drug her. When the pressure was applied, however, Porsha revealed it was Phaedra who was behind the rumor. Phaedra maintained she did not remember telling Porsha that the information came directly from Kandi, but she would own that she had repeated a rumor and apologized. She subsequently left the show, and Kandi made it clear over the years that she was not interested in filming with her former friend. Phaedra has become a staple in reality TV regardless, appearing on series like The Traitors and Married to Medicine.

Porsha entered the Housewives franchise as the newlywed of Kordell Stewart in Season 5. At an event she had planned, Porsha introduced her co-star Kenya Moore to the crowd, but forgot to use her proper title by calling her "Miss America" rather than "Miss USA." Although this instance seemed fairly innocent, Porsha's apparent forgetfulness often allowed for shady moments that had plausible deniability regarding her intentions. Her willingness to pretend nothing happened even led to a shocking 4th-wall moment in her spin-off series Porsha's Family Values, where it was revealed that Porsha had sent out a text message to her family to not discuss the details of a particularly dramatic dinner with the production. The next day, Porsha appeared to film as though nothing had happened and seemed devoted to quickly moving along to more light-hearted matters.

However, no one forgets to remember better than Teresa Giudice from Real Housewives of New Jersey. Even as she pled guilty to the crime of mortgage fraud in 2014, she was telling her co-stars she couldn't remember what the charges were for. Teresa has also become a significant source of gossip in her friend group, forgetting that talking about rumors and spreading rumors is the same thing. In recent seasons, she has "heard" a rumor about a cast mate's husband cheating, about her sister-in-law cheating, and about how, as a teenager, another cast mate's husband was once a drug king-pin. Allegedly. Teresa either brought the rumors up on camera, or seemingly made sure that someone close to her would, and then feigned innocence after the fact. Teresa's air of not knowing the damage that giving life to these stories can do has cemented her reign as the number one troublemaker in New Jersey.

There Are Social Media Mavens in the ‘Salt Lake City’ and ‘New Jersey’ Casts