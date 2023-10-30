The Big Picture The Real Housewives franchise features opulent homes in exclusive neighborhoods, with the 90210 ZIP code being the most expensive.

Heather Dubrow's former Newport Beach estate was sold for a staggering $55 million, making it one of the highest sales in Orange County's history.

Diana Jenkins listed her Hidden Hills property for $20.5 million, which includes a 13,211-square-foot home with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. She quit RHOBH in 2023 after announcing her pregnancy.

They wouldn’t be Real Housewives if their opulent lifestyles didn’t come with an opulent home. In fact, most of the houses are palatial. However, it's the location and the neighborhood that separates the best from the rest.

After The Real Housewives of Orange County hit the screen in 2006, the franchise branched out to New York, Atlanta, Beverly Hills, New Jersey, D.C., Miami, Potomac, Dallas, andSalt Lake City. These well-to-do housewives were now in our faces and showing off their wealth, lifestyles, and fabulously extravagant homes. And no more so than the 90210 zip code, considered the most expensive in the country, thanks to its massive mansions and celebrity dwellers. So, alongside cast members of TheReal Housewives of Beverly Hills, there are also a few New Yorkers and an Orange County thrown in for good measure who made Collider's list of 10 most desirable homes of the Housewives. But which one is the biggest, the most expensive and the most sought-after? Let's take a closer look and find out the most desirable homes of the Bravo stars.

10 Heather Dubrow

RHOC, Newport Beach, property sold in 2023 for $55 million

Heather Dubrow, 54, current star of The Real Housewives of Orange County, designed a sprawling property after purchasing the lot for 4.2 million dollars in 2013. The home is situated in Newport Beach, the wealthiest and most exclusive area in Orange County. The house is 20,000-square-foot and has seven bedrooms, and 14 bathrooms. In 2022, Heather and her husband, plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow, who co-hosts the reality TV show Botched on TLC, sold their Newport Beach estate, dubbed “Chateau Dubrow,” for a staggering $55 million, the third-highest sale in the history of Orange County. The 0.75-acre estate has a spa that flows into the swimming pool via a waterfall, a covered second-floor deck, multiple balconies, a concierge, gated security, a pool and Jacuzzi with private cabanas, a fitness studio, and a $1 million movie theater.

9 Diana Jenkins

RHOBH, Hidden Hills, listed at $20.5 Million

Diana Jenkins, 50, joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2021 and made a huge splash with her vast wealth. Before Diana moved into her current $13 million home, she sold her last house for a breathtaking $87 million! Her new Hidden Hills home in the gated community of Santa Monica Mountains is just as spectacular. In 2022, Diana listed her property for $20.5 million. A stunning 13,211-square-foot home that sits on 4.3 acres of land. It consists of seven bedrooms, and nine bathrooms, and features floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, and a sculptural staircase in the grand foyer. There's also a private gym, a temperature-controlled wine wall, and a home theater. After announcing her pregnancy in 2022, Diana quit RHOBH in January 2023.

8 Lisa Vanderpump

RHOBH, Beverly Hills, priced at $12 million

Lisa Vanderpump, 63, formerly of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and current star of Vanderpump Rules purchased an 8,800 square foot Beverly Hills mansion, in arguably the most exclusive gated community in Los Angeles, in 2011, for $10.2 million. The house has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a two-story library, a media room, a large pool, and a guest house. Known as the Villa Rosa the sprawling property is located in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Beverly Hills, on a hilltop, and feels like it's in the middle of the countryside. It’s only 5 minutes away from the hustle and bustle of the town below. It was recently assessed at $12 million,

7 Sonja Morgan

RHONY, New York City, listed in 2022 for 8.75 million

Sonja Morgan, 54, of The Real Housewives of New York owns a Manhattan townhome...yes a townhome in the heart of the Big Apple. It spans 4,650 square feet. The five-story townhouse, located in the prestigious Lenox Hill neighborhood in the Upper East Side, is made up of five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It features include a wood-burning fireplace in each bedroom, mosaic hardwood floors, and oversized windows. The home has a courtyard with a fountain fishpond an upper outdoor Terrace and a maruno glass Chandelier. She purchased the house for $2.6 million in 1998 and has listed it several times since 2013, but it's never sold. In 2022 the property was listed at $8.75 million. The home also boasts a luxury pool and tennis court in the backyard.

6 Kyle Richards

RHOBH, Encino, bought in 2017 for 8.35 million

Kyle Richards, 54, The last remaining original cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, purchased a seven-bedroom eight bathroom mansion in Encino for $8.25 million in 2017. Kyle is married to real estate broker-to-the-stars Mauricio Umansky, who even helped Teddi Mellencamp find her Encino home. Situated in a beautiful suburb in the San Fernando Valley the neighborhood was designed for privacy on a tree-lined cul-de-sac and features a luxury pool and tennis court. The sprawling LA hideaway was built in 1912 and spans 10,600 square feet on a 1.5-acre lot.

5 Sutton Stracke

RHOBH, Bel Air, bought in 2020 for 7.7 million

Sutton Stracke, 52, of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills purchased her Bel Air mansion for $7.7 million in October 2020. It was built in 1936 with a grand curved staircase and crown molding. Stracke's six-bedroom six-and-a-half bathrooms home currently spans 6,600 square feet on an acre lot near the hotel Bel Air and has been updated with a theater, an office, and an infinity pool, according to Realtor.com.

4 Dorit Kemsley

RHOBH, Encino, sold in 2022 for $7.2 million

Dorit Kemsley, 47, current star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and her husband Paul own an 8,900-square-foot square modern farmhouse Encino home. The couple purchased their six bedrooms, and seven and a half bathrooms for $6.5 million in August 2019. The property comes with a cinema, a basketball court, an expansive backyard, and a huge swimming pool. Last year the couple sold their house for $7.2 million, a profit of just $635,000.

3 Teddi Mellencamp

RHOBH, Encino, purchased in 2020 for 6.5 million

Teddi Mellencamp, 42, of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills owns a $6.5-million Encino Farmhouse, in the Hollywood Hills that was purchased in 2020. Sitting right above the iconic Sunset Strip, the newly constructed estate has seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms white oak flooring, and a wraparound Terrace. The house spans 8,200 square feet. The 0.42-acre lot has a four-hole golf course, a waterfall pool, a cabana, an outdoor kitchen a basketball court, and a waterfall pool that extends over the hillside.

2 Ramona Singer

RHONY, Hamptons, valued at 6.4 million

Ramona Singer, 66, of The Real Housewives of New York owns a Hamptons house estimated to be worth 6.4 million dollars. The property was purchased in 1994 and sits on 1.4 acres of land. The home includes about 7,000 square feet of living space. Located in Southampton in Suffolk County, the house has six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. Other spaces include a piano room, a formal dining room, a heated pool, a tennis court, and a buckyball court. It also boasts a wine fridge that holds up to 120 bottles of wine. The gated estate sits ocean side and has a pool and staff quarters.

1 Camille Grammer

RHOBH, Malibu, bought in 2020 for $5.8 million

Camille Grammer, 55, of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The former RHOBH star tragically lost her Malibu home in the Woolsey fires of 2018 and had to rebuild. She now has a seven-bedroom 13-bathroom Malibu beach home, in the Santa Monica Mountains spanning almost 14,000 square feet. The house comes with a wine cellar and a wood-paneled library with expansive ocean and mountain views. The five-acre lot has six horse stalls, a riding ring, a fruit orchard, rose gardens, and Monet-inspired lily ponds, according to the listing. Camille and her husband, David Meyer, paid $5.85 million for a gorgeous home.

