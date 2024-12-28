There has been an ongoing debate about children when it comes to their roles on reality TV. When they appear on series of The Real Housewives franchise, there is generally an understanding that kids should remain off the table when it comes to the many ongoing feuds between the cast. And yet, time and time again, there are examples of children being pulled into adult scenarios due to their presence on set, whether due to misbehavior among the cast or the viewers.

As the star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice's relationship with her four young daughters has always captivated audiences. Over the years, Gia Giudice has especially been a topic of conversation for those who say young children shouldn't be involved in the reality TV drama their parents drum up. Gia's family has endured one of the messiest ongoing family feuds to air on reality TV, so she has been versed in the rhythm of filming her life, watching what she has said play out on air, and also watching what has been said about her and her family by others after filming scenes together. It is a strange way for a family to navigate life, as reality TV veteran Kourtney Kardashian has made clear with her passive-protest on The Kardashians, where she rarely films scenes with her famous family anymore after years of feuds, instead only appearing at their functions when she feels comfortable.

Gia Grew Up On 'RHONJ'

But someone like Gia hasn't had the luxury of choosing how much to share, or whether to stay out of the limelight, since the private details of her family life have been documented on reality TV and splashed across the tabloids since she was a young child. Her parents' conviction for bankruptcy fraud in 2014 was one of the biggest moments in reality TV history, and Gia, as the eldest daughter, necessarily had to step forward to help with the household when her parents served their separate prison terms. But even before her parents' shocking convictions, Gia had captivated audiences with her arresting blue eyes and stern, wiser-than-her-years demeanor. Her coming-of-age became a central storyline on RHONJ, and now that she has secured a future for herself in reality TV, it is time to acknowledge she has always been a star on Bravo.

Gia's coming-of-age on RHONJ documented some difficult years for her family. Even before her parents' federal investigation was underway, Gia was witness to the discord in her family over her uncle and her aunt joining her mother's reality show. After Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga joined the series, and the infamous family christening that saw her uncle and father come to blows, Gia was always stuck in the middle of all the family dramas.

One of the most heartbreaking moments during this family feud occurred in Season 03, when the ten-year-old Gia used her sister's birthday party as an opportunity to beg her family to reconcile by writing and performing a song. In the lyrics that she delivered in a shaky voice, Gia begged her family to consider the effect the ongoing feud was having on her and her sisters. This scene emerged as a trend on TikTok years later as a result of young Gia's disarming honesty.

Viewers Have Always Voiced Concern About Gia's Role in RHONJ

As Gia has come of age on the series, the viewers of RHONJ have always been overly comfortable voicing their opinions about her inclusion. When she was a child, viewers raised concerns about her not being shielded from disagreements, blaming her parents for placing her in the middle of a family feud. Now that Gia is an adult, and is receiving her own confessional interviews to take control of her narrative on the series, there have been those who have continued to decry her inclusion, typically voicing some version of the argument that children should be seen but not heard. But like many reality TV kids, Gia did not have a choice in filming the series in the first place, and now her continued presence allows her to maintain a degree of control over the story presented about her family.

Even though the future of RHONJ is up in the air, and it is not yet known if her mother will continue to be the central figure on the series, Gia's future in reality TV is already secure. She is set to appear with a few other network notables' children on the new Bravo series Making It In Manhattan. And it's probable that with such a close-knit family, her mother and sisters will pop up in the series as well. With all her reality TV expertise, stepping into the role will be nothing new for the young star who continues to rise. All Seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are available to stream on Peacock.