Hold onto your drinks! Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey officially returns to Bravo. The Garden State is about to become a battleground once again as the sensational reality TV saga gears up for its upcoming season. In the new season, new viewers and longtime fans can expect nothing short of fireworks as the lives of our seven favorite housewives undergo life-changing shifts. From shocking family revelations to jaw-dropping accusations, Season 14 promises to take audiences further into the tumultuous world of New Jersey’s elite.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey officially premieres on Sunday, May 5 at 8/7c on Bravo. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. In the meantime, check out who’s returning to The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14.

Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice is all about promoting a fit and healthful lifestyle. A New York Times bestselling author, Giudice is the brainchild behind four cookbooks sharing recipes guaranteed to make readers fit and fabulous. Equipped with her degree in fashion marketing and management, the working mom put her business acumen to the test by participating in NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice, where she managed to raise $70,000 for charity. Other times, she can be found tending to her four daughters and maintaining her zen through yoga, which has helped her go through difficult times.

Back in Season 13, Giudice tied the knot with her long-time lover Luis Ruelas in East Brunswick, New Jersey. However, her wedding also picked up media attention for all the wrong reasons. Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga, and his wife slash fellow housewife Melissa Gorga, decided to skip the nuptials, culminating in an immense feud that would later on cut their family ties once and for all.

Over the past 10 years, Giudice’s and Melissa’s tense relationship has always been a running theme of the show. Unfortunately, things took an all-time low when Giudice and Ruelas were involved in spreading a cheating rumor about Melissa, prompting the Gorgas to not attend her wedding. Although it seems like the two can no longer make amends, Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey might see a plot twist that could salvage their broken relationship.

Melissa Gorga

Melissa Gorga is the epitome of the modern housewife. On top of being married to Joe and being the mom of three children, Gorga showcases her passion for fashion by running her own clothing boutique Envy by Melissa Gorga. If that’s not enough, Gorga has also branched out her business in the digital sphere, opening an online retail store EnvybyMG.com. When she’s not busy staying on track with her career, Gorga can be seen talking on her podcast “On Display”. Although she’s already got a lot on her plate - family, friendships, and her booming enterprise - Gorga constantly looks for opportunities to push herself and could never say no to new challenges.

The last time audiences saw her, Gorga was seen going through difficult times with Giudice. Skipping Giudice’s wedding for a day at the beach eventually became the last straw, with Gorga and Giudice no longer on talking terms. With their rift highly publicized, speculations arise as to what actually happened between the two housewives. Although not many details have been shared, it was reported that the two were involved in a behind-the-scenes fight during the filming of Season 13, further severing ties. While the full story remains a complete mystery, it’s clear that Melissa no longer wants to be a part of the drama.

Margaret Josephs

Margaret Josephs is best known for her phrase “caviar dreams, tuna fish budget”. An FIT graduate with a degree in marketing and fashion design, Josephs has put her education to good use by founding her own global lifestyle brands and launching a line of girl products under her lines Macbeth Collection and Candie Couture by Margaret Josephs. Besides the retail industry, Josephs is also deep in the food and beverage business. Being a certified mocktail queen herself, Josephs is also behind her own line of non-alcoholic mocktails, Soirée. Business isn’t the only thing in Josephs's brain. During her free time, the housewife spends her time helping her local community and tending to her house renovations.

Last season, Josephs was seen under hot water with some of the other housewives. As of the Season 13 reunion, Josephs has made it clear that she and Jennifer Aydin are on good terms. Previously, Josephs was the one who allegedly brought Aydin’s husband's affair to the public eye. While Josephs had her intentions, it’s clear that Josephs’ revelation brought much shock to the Aydin household. Being the one to reveal other peoples’ truths, it was Josephs who also broke the news about Dolores Catania’s boyfriend, whom audiences later found out that he was still legally married to his estranged wife.

Dolores Catania

Dolores Catania never thought she would go on the path to reality TV fame. The child of a Chief of Police, Catania’s humble beginnings have shaped her into the housewife she is today. Back before she started appearing on TV screens, Catania worked different odd jobs to support herself. Her extensive portfolio includes working as a waitress, shampoo girl, surgical assistant, and later on within the prison system. With a myriad of experiences under her belt, Catania channels her energy into helping the less fortunate, dedicating herself to charity work. From animal rescue organizations to women’s shelters, it’s no secret that Catania is voted “Miss Congeniality”.

Catania’s relationship with boyfriend Connell has been the highlight of last season, primarily thanks to Josephs. While it’s unclear when they first started dating, the two made things official on Instagram in 2022. Since then, there have been talks about whether the couple will be taking the next step: marriage. However, as of September 2023, Connell was reported to be still legally married to his estranged wife. While Connell is reported to have finalized his divorce, based on the trailer for Season 14, Catania appears to question their different expectations in their relationship.

Jennifer Aydin

Jennifer Aydin spent the majority of her life under her parents’ wings. Now that she’s all independent, Aydin has learned to make her mark by opening her own jewelry store. But since marrying Dr. Bill Aydin, the housewife has closed shop and focused all her time and energy on her five children. Coming from a strong Turkish background, family has always been her number one priority. But since her children are all grown up, Aydin has returned to the world of business, launching her first beauty product “The Ultimate Beauty Pillow: Lips, Lashes, Brows”. As the group’s “funny girl”, she makes everyone around her laugh with her random quips.

Throughout Season 13, the Aydins gave couples therapy a shot in an attempt to save their marriage. As fans would remember, the pair had some arguments regarding Bill’s habit of going to the pool house after work instead of being present with the family. While Bill has his own reasons, which are fairly understandable, it became clear that the two weren’t on the same page in their marriage. After a series of long discussions, it seems the two have now patched up, and their relationship has thrived ever since.

Danielle Cabral

Danielle Cabral loves everything extra. Making her mark with her bold attitude, Cabral makes use of her energy to launch her flashy young children's clothing company, Boujie Kidz. Not everyone can handle her huge personality, but her husband of 10 years Nate has always been her number #1 cheerleader. Crab is also the mother to her two children, Dominic and Valentina. First introduced to The Real Housewives of New Jersey in Season 13, this isn’t the first time Cabral’s been on the screen. Prior to the show, Cabral appeared on an episode of True Life, focusing on her identity as a true Staten Island Girl. Although she’s new to the show, Cabral is seen to be friendly with the likes of Giudice, Aydin, and Catania.

Rachel Fuda

Rachel Fuda spends most of her time working for her and her husband John’s business, Valet King. If that’s not enough, the husband and wife also play a huge role in her husband’s family’s company, Fuda Tile. Throughout Season 13, Fuda was in the middle of adopting Jaiden, John’s son from his previous marriage. However, the process itself wasn’t smooth sailing. From attempting to reach out to his estranged birth mother, to receiving discouraging advice from her law attorneys, things took a toll on Fuda. It didn’t help that there were rumors that Fuda adopted her son for entertainment purposes. As of today, Fuda is reported to have completed the adoption process.

