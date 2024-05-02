Everything’s bigger and wilder in New Jersey. Bravo’s hit reality series The Real Housewives of New Jersey kicks up a notch with its highly-anticipated Season 14. Delivering major family changes, new friendship alliances, and even wilder accusations in the mix, the brand new season highlights the life-changing events that are bound to throw our beloved housewives off course.

This season, things get intense as divisions arise between Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Danielle Cabral, and the rest of The Real Housewives of New Jersey circle. Picking up after the wild Season 13 finale, friendships are tested, and alliances are formed. As two former besties attempt to navigate the aftermath of their previous fallout, the rest of the housewives are also dealing with their own personal drama. From sending their children to college to finding their footing in a new relationship, things can easily flip with a switch in Season 14.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 14

Wild parties, butt shots, and casual conversations about prostates - these are just some of the things audiences can expect from this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Changes are on the rise in Season 14. As the trailer shows, tears are shed as Giudice sends her daughter off to college in Delaware. Meanwhile, Dolores’ relationship with boyfriend Paul ‘Paulie’ Connell is on the rocks. With Paul currently in the midst of his own divorce, Dolores seems to want more out of the relationship, hinting at her expectations for marriage.

But the real drama boils down to Gorga's relationship with sister-in-law and friend-turned-enemy Giudice. Following the aftermath of the Season 13 finale, things haven’t been easy for them. If anything, the two haven’t even spoken to each other since the Gorgas’ decision to skip Giudice’s wedding to Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas. While the last season witnessed the end of familial ties, Season 14 explores where they currently stand. Although Gorga is still particularly close with Giudice’s side of the family, she has yet to repair broken bridges with Teresa.

With the Gorga-Giudice drama being at the center of it all, Season 14 also sees divisions being made among friends. Friendships automatically shift as our beloved housewives take sides. But chaos aside, any season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey wouldn’t be complete without some fun along the way. From getting loose at the Jersey Shore, having their butts sculpted at home, to breaking a sweat in a friendly match of softball, reality TV’s favorite housewives are returning with a bang.

When Is 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 14 Coming Out?

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey officially premieres on Sunday, May 5 at 8/7c on Bravo. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Who Stars in 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 14?

Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga are parents to Antonia, Gino, and Joey. With a penchant for all things fashion, the modern housewife is behind the clothing boutique Envy and the online retail store EnvybyMG.com. When she’s not keeping tabs on her retail business, she can be found talking on her podcast “On Display” and whipping up a new accessory line that’s soon to be released. As she tackles more and more personal ambitions, Gorga is constantly trying to balance her family, friendships, and career.

Before becoming the housewife that she is today, Dolores Catania had humble beginnings. She started her career as a waitress, followed by a stint as a shampoo girl, some time as a surgical assistant, followed by a life-changing experience working in the prison system. Dolores dedicates her time to charitable work, often involved in women’s shelters and animal rescue organizations.

Close friends of Danielle Cabral would know that she loves everything extra. Everything, from her life at home to her friendships, Cabral channels her huge personality into her children’s clothing line Boujie Kidz. With her doting husband by her side, the former Staten Island resident isn’t shy about showing love to her children - even if it’s over the top.

Margaret Josephs has a killer aptitude for marketing. Known for her phrase “caviar dreams, tuna fish budget”, Josephs has shown that her degree is not only for decoration. This housewife is the queen behind her own life on non-alcoholic mocktails, Soirée. Now a designer and founder of a global lifestyle brand, Joseph strives to launch high-quality and affordable products.

A mom of three with dual degrees, Rachel Fuda, is as busy as she gets. With her husband John, the two work full-time for their business, Valet King, and John’s family company, Fuda Tile. Fuda and Gorga initially got close when the children became friends at school.

Jennifer Aydin has always longed to be independent. After years of working in her parent’s jewelry store, Aydin officially spread her wings and opened her own store as well. Coming from Turkish origins, family is everything for Aydin. Now that her eldest son is all grown up, Aydin is returning to the world of business again with her first beauty product.

A New York Times bestselling author of four cookbooks, Teresa Giudice is a working mom to four daughters. Giudice’s passion for marketing and management hasn’t gone unnoticed. In 2012, the businesswoman participated in Celebrity Apprentice, managing to raise $70,000 for charity. Most recently, she married Ruelas in a wedding ceremony that has become the talk of New Jersey.

Also joining Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are close friends and companions Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler.

What Is 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 14 About?

Check out the official Bravo synopsis for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey:

“Teresa is happily in her love bubble with her husband Louie and continues to preserve her peace by cutting off her relationship with her brother, Joe, sister-in-law, Melissa and former friend, Margaret. However, as she navigates her new family life with Louie, her emotions are at an all-time high as her daughter Gabriella prepares to go away to college. Melissa’s world is completely changing as she and Joe send their daughter Antonia off to college. Focusing on her family, with her mother getting older, Melissa and her sister's debate over what is best for their mother moving forward. With her store, Envy, thriving, she explores what could be the boutique’s next big move. After Margaret’s ex-husband unexpectedly passed away last year, she is finally coming to terms with the grief and how much it is affecting her relationship with her husband, Joe. While she continues to spar with Teresa, in a shocking twist, her friendship with Jackie also takes a turn for the worse. Dolores has always been the peacemaker in this group of friends, but this year, she is at a crossroads in her relationship with her doting boyfriend, Paulie. As he finalizes his divorce, will Dolores be ready to get her happily ever after? Although her loyalties stand with best friend, Teresa, Jennifer A. is finally in a good place with the friend group, especially Melissa and Margaret. However, a turn of events has her questioning certain relationships. Danielle continues to have unresolved tension with her family, but her business, Boujie Kidz, is thriving, as she makes her first appearance at New York Fashion Week. Reeling from last year’s explosive drama, she ultimately questions where her friendships stand within the group. Rachel’s life is busier than ever as she navigates her arthritis issues while also dealing with her youngest daughter’s speech and physical delays. When harmful gossip resurfaces regarding her husband John’s past, Rachel stands her ground, going head-to-head with Teresa. Jackie’s lifelong dream of getting a book deal comes to life but her relationship with Margaret struggles because of it. As she starts to get closer with Teresa, her ride or dies question where her loyalty stands. Jennifer F. continues to find her voice and place in the group, while being open to new friendships. When she takes a liking to the other ladies, Margaret and Rachel dispute how good of a friend she really is.”

Who Is Making 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is produced by Sirens Media, an ITV America company. Joining the show as executive producers are Jordana Hochman, Sarah Howell, Lauren Volonakis, and Maggie Langtry. Also serving as an executive producer is none other than Andy Cohen.