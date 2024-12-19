Fans of the Real Housewives of New Jersey may be disappointed by Andy Cohen's latest update. The popular Bravo series has been divided since Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga refused to talk to each other, and it took its toll on the show. During Season 14 of the series, the cast was essentially split into teams, and it resulted in fans being less than pleased with the season that they received. Now, the show is on hiatus with no news on who is actually returning for Season 15. And Andy Cohen's latest update isn't much better.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Cohen put the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey very bluntly. He told the outlet and fans to stop asking about an update on the show and insinuated that no one would have an answer until sometime next year. He actually said in a year, meaning not until the end of 2025. The show wrapped Season 14 at the end of the summer. So, if that is the truth, it will be over a year and a half with none of the New Jersey housewives on Bravo. There is still no news on whether the cast will return.

Cohen told Us Weekly “You’re not gonna get it for, like, a year, so everyone stop asking. And I keep saying you are going to get nothing, so stop asking.” Back in November, Cohen said that they were in "no rush" with The Real Housewives of New Jersey on his Sirius XM radio show. The most recent cast included Giudice, Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, and Danielle Cabrael. Both Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler were labeled as "friends" of the wives.

Dolores Catania Is Being "Italian" About It

Image via Bravo.

When Catania spoke with Us Weekly in a separate interview, she said that she was pessimistic. “I’m a realistic pessimist, so I’m just being very Italian and being like, ‘Ah, it’s over. It’s done.’ But I say that every year,” Catania told the outlet. “I, every year, thought I was never coming back. That’s just me being, if you want to say humble, if that’s how you want to call it. Or not taking it for granted.” Catania is gearing up to make her debut on The Traitors. We will seemingly have an update on the show's future next holiday season. You can see Catania and the rest of the wives on old episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Your changes have been saved The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Watch on Peacock