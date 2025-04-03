Although The Real Housewives of New Jersey took a turn for the worse after the disaster that was Season 14, it was not always filled with toxicity, darkness, and dread. There was a time when the show was what prime reality television should be all about: entertainment. When the women of New Jersey got along and were constantly vacationing and hanging out together, it was great. It felt lighthearted, funny, and bubbly, and it was easier to feel the love throughout. However, unfortunately, the happiness did not last long, and the turning point for New Jersey as fans knew it began in Season 10.

It is undeniable that the show was great for so long because Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga were getting along. The Giudice and Gorga families felt healed at the time, and when they came together as a family, they gave fans amazing moments. And although it felt like they would be a close family forever, things and people got in the way, starting in Season 10, which has led to where they stand today.

'RHONJ's' Teresa and Melissa Grew Apart in Season 10