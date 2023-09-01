The Big Picture LaToya Forever, known for her appearances on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is expecting her fourth child with Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta director, Earl Barlow.

Forever's previous lack of a main role on the show was due to her ex-husband's reluctance to feature their kids on camera.

With the franchise known for featuring pregnancies, Forever's addition to the main cast in future seasons could put her in good company with other Atlanta housewives.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta may remember LaToya Ali from Season 13. She was a "friend" of the Housewives because her then-husband Adam Ali didn't want their kids to be featured on camera. Sharing one's family is part of the show and the makeup of the series as a whole, so it makes sense why Forever was demoted to just a "friend" of the ladies. She joined the series with Drew Sidora, but Sidora nagged a peach. Still, it quickly became clear that Ali was going to be a woman worth tuning in for on the series. So when she wasn't in Season 14, many wondered if her alleged affair and her blow-ups with the cast played a part. She has been mentioned in Season 15 and featured but now Forever has bigger plans ahead: A new baby!

Ali is famous for her vlogs and being a YouTube star and she took to Instagram to reveal that she's having another baby. This time, with Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta director Earl Barlow who also is known as "Slick Two Three". This will be Ali's fourth child, she shares three kids with her ex-husband Ali who was the reason for her lack of a peach on Season 13 when she made her debut.

The announcement of Ali's pregnancy happened back in June, but her recent pictures show off her bump more prominently with a beautiful sunset in the back on August 30. Whether this will lead to baby number 4, Barlow, and Ali being more prominently featured in future seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is still up in the air.

The Babies of the Housewives

There are quite a few babies that have started their lives with The Real Housewives. Teresa Guidice and Jacqueline Laurita were both pregnant at the same time with their kids at the end of Season 1 and into Season 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. While Monique Samuels was still part of the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac, she was pregnant with her child as well. Potomac also had Ashley Darby on the show while pregnant.

Of all the franchises, the most pregnancies do seem to happy with the housewives of Atlanta and so Forever would be in good company if she were to finally make it to the main line up of the series. She'd join the likes of Kandi Burress, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, and Eva Marcille.