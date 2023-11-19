The Big Picture Drew Sidora and Sanya Richards-Ross have removed RHOA from their Instagram bios, hinting that they may not be returning for Season 16 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Drew Sidora and Sanya Richards-Ross are two of the latest additions to the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but it seems as if they may not be returning for Season 16. Both Sidora and Richards-Ross have removed the show from their Instagram bios. The news comes at a time when rumors are swirling about the show doing a reboot in the same way that The Real Housewives of New York had done with its Season 14 cast. Sidora joined the cast in Season 13, with Richards-Ross joining the show the following season but it wasn't enough for fans to get excited about the most recent season of the series.

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta wrapped in September 2023. As part of this year's BravoCon, Sidora did not attend, citing her divorce from Ralph Pittman as part of the reasoning, but it also comes at the same time as the rumors of the show being rebooted. Richards-Ross was at BravoCon and spent much of her time there talking about her new baby and how her son feels about welcoming a new baby into the family. There was no talk about either of the women not returning to the series at the time.

With The Real Housewives of Atlanta being one of the flagship shows of the franchise, the rumors of it being rebooted or reworked after a lackluster season isn't surprising but it does play into what fans were already pushing for with the show.

A Major 'RHOA' Reboot Is Suspected Amid Drew and Sanya's Potential Firing

In its more recent seasons, The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been labeled as "boring" by its most loyal fans, missing the likes of cast members like Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann to bring their drama to the series. Season 15 in particular passed by without much fanfare. Bravo makes changes to shows accordingly. At BravoCon when talking about The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Andy Cohen said "I always love building with what we have. I think Atlanta has some really strong building blocks that are already there and we have a growth opportunity for Atlanta." Whether that alludes to a complete reboot or meshing an older cast with new blood is something we'll have to see built out in the future. For now, it doesn't look like Sidora or Richards-Ross are going to be holding their peaches in the future of the Bravo world.

