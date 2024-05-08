The Big Picture Jeannie Mai shared her romance publicly with Jeezy, only to reveal allegations of violence and danger.

RHOA fans are hesitant to return, but adding Jeannie Mai could spice up the cast and storyline.

The potential addition of Jeannie Mai and Jeezy to RHOA could provide a ratings boost and create drama.

We hate to see a love story end in tragedy, but it's especially disappointing when the subject invites their fans in to bear witness to the journey, thus forcing their audience to experience the breakup or divorce as well, much of which takes place on reality television. Fans of FOX's former midday girl talk session, The Real were minding their business when co-host Jeannie Mai decided to share several of her celebrity crushes. She took fans down several rabbit holes with Grammy award-winning emcee Common, Mack Wilds, and a few other hip-hop crushes before she settled on Atlanta rap star Jeezy. After naming Jeezy as her celebrity crush and detailing him as a man who seemed sexy and a bit dangerous, Jeannie Mai smiled flirtatiously into the camera and waited for fate to take its course. It wasn't long before one of Jeezy's connections alerted him about his admirer, and like any slightly dangerous rapper would do, he reached out and made contact with the woman professing her attraction.

Southern hip-hop fans meshed together with daytime talk show fans when the two officially announced they were dating. Although he never presented himself as a romantic man, Jeezy requested assistance from R&B legend Tevin Campbell and his ever-popular 90's hit, "Can We Talk" to serenade Jeannie Mai for her birthday, which was posted across social media platforms. After the depression via COVID-19 in 2020 and people needing something to believe in, Jeannie Mai and Jeezy felt like a celebrity romance that, although unlikely in nature, could've proven to be what the culture needed.

The very public courtship and engagement flashed by in a whirlwind of paparazzi flashes and red-carpet appearances. Before long, the "very LA", Jeannie Mai was being photographed in Atlanta standing beside her man in the club, cheering him on from the side of the stage while he rapped about the southern drug trade. Music fans were a bit taken aback, but before anyone could say "snowman," Jeannie Mai and Jeezy were married in an intimate ceremony in the backyard of their Atlanta home. The couple announced their pregnancy and in another blink of an eye, pictures of a cherub-faced baby girl named Monaco were shared on social media.

She was adorable and equal parts Jeannie Mai and Jeezy, sealing the union and making it a bit more palatable to any fans who didn't believe the hype. Time quickly flew by and before their fans could call BS, the two announced the fairy tale romance had come to an end, and they were filing for divorce fifteen months after their wedding. Their curated statement requested privacy during this difficult time but, unfortunately, fans on both sides felt their time had been wasted. After a bit of digging was done, it was revealed that Jeannie Mai and Jeezy had been separated for months before the divorce. There would be no amicable ending as both sides were harboring anger and resentment.

Fans were angry and felt jilted out of a love affair they honestly never signed up to be a part of. A famous Jay-Z line states, "No one wins when the family feuds", but for Jeezy and Jeannie Mai, since the entire relationship from beginning to end has played out on social media, against the backdrop of Atlanta, if stirred by the whimsical scepter of reality godfather Andy Cohen and his Bravo team, The Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise could potentially flip the drama-filled split into #1 ratings and success for everyone, even Monaco.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality television series focused on the personal and professional lives of several women residing in Atlanta, Georgia. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Kenya Moore , NeNe Leakes , Porsha Williams , Sheree Whitfield Main Genre Reality TV Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy's Nasty Court Battle Offers Glimpse Into Toxic Marriage

Jeannie Mai's fans are beyond familiar with her sharing intimate phases of her life with the public. From her relationship with her mother, to issues with other celebrities, and even her divorce from her ex-husband have all been fodder for public consumption. She hasn't taken the same approach with her split from Jeezy, but the court filings have offered up the salacious drama that secures trending headlines beyond the typical 48-hour window.

Jeannie Mai has accused the "slightly dangerous rapper" she initially had such a crush on of being an authentically dangerous man, being violent towards her, and putting their daughter's life in danger. Her team has released footage of Jeezy carrying guns throughout the house, visuals that didn't faze his hip-hop fans but have put his wife in a state of shock. Jeezy clapped back at Jeannie Mai's accusations, with some pretty heavy ones of his own, releasing text messages proving that his wife became incensed when he decided against having another baby. The incriminating text messages show Jeannie Mai stating that she is enjoying "sinking into life" with him and suggesting they focus on taking care of business while she is ovulating.

Jeannie Mai also released photos of bruises on her leg suggesting Jeezy tried to choke her and was violent towards her in front of their daughter. Fans are torn between the two polarized stories, but feel justified in being invested mainly because of the way the romance was presented as an opportunity to cross-pollinate both fan bases. Jeezy certainly obtained additional crossover fans from his marriage to Jeannie Mai who finally secured the Black card she was aiming for while co-hosting The Real and recklessly shooting her shot with several rappers. Andy Cohen and RHOA may be the only option that can make sense of this failed relationship or at least offer a platform for the couple to monetize their very public divorce.

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Could Spark New Interest In 'RHOA'

It's no secret that RHOA fans aren't convinced the upcoming season is going to restore their interest in the brand. Even with Porsha Williams doing the majority of the off-season lifting with her messy divorce from husband Simon Guobadia, fans still aren't convinced that Sunday nights on Peachtree St. will return to their heyday of being No. 1.

With the numerous firings and cast shakeups, Bravo has yet to announce a pairing that will guarantee audiences return to their televisions on Sunday nights for the latest happenings of the rich and famous in Atlanta. The addition of Jeannie Mai could add some diverse flavor to the group and would ensure the type of credibility to a celebrity lifestyle that producers were attempting to do with Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe in season 11. The casting would also provide Jeannie Mai with a platform to share her grievances and potentially restore her popularity with the urban audience that has abandoned her in this messy divorce.

For Jeezy, the exposure could prove what he's been alluding to all along in dealing with an estranged wife who won't allow you to see your child. If Jeannie is on RHOA and attempts to keep their daughter from him, it would be much easier to prove, and he may get a bit more sympathy from a judge. What judge would sanction a child being on reality television but not being able to see her father? In some cases, shining a light on injustice is the best way to achieve restitution.

The biggest winner in all of this would, of course, be Andy Cohen and the RHOA franchise. RHOA audiences were introduced to the franchise in 2008, via a former nurse's relationship with her married boyfriend as one of the main storylines. It's no surprise that RHOA audiences have an appetite for the extreme when compared to other cities. If Andy and his team of producers aren't able to pull a rabbit out of a hat, the Atlanta franchise may fizzle out completely. With Jeannie Mai re-locating to Atlanta, and currently divorcing one of the most impactful rappers in the south, Andy & co. could be looking a ratings-friendly gift horse in the mouth. Stay tuned for more on this developing story......

