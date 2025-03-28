Kenya Moore had a simple response to Porsha Williams hanging out with Brittany Eady. Eady and Moore got into it prior to Moore exiting The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Moore, while filming the new season, shared pictures of Eady in a sexual nature. It resulted in Moore getting suspended from the show and ultimately deciding to part ways with The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The show and Moore both made it seem publicly like the decision was mutual and that Moore could come back at some point down the line. Now, she is pushing back at her former cast mates hanging out with each other.

Eady and Williams posed for pictures together and posted them on Instagram with the caption "clink clink." The post had a picture of the two sitting at a bar together, a boomerang of them clicking their drinks together, and another video of the two on the street together. They are smiling and happy with each other and the post ended up reaching Moore, who has yet to try to fix her relationship with Eady, and she posted an Instagram story response to the post. "Traitor."

Fans Aren't Happy With Williams

Image via Bravo

It is not confirmed whether or not Moore did this as a response to Eady and Williams hanging out together but the story did get published not long after the Instagram post. The account Bravo And Cocktails pointed out that, in the past, Williams was there to support Moore when she was in trouble with the show because of Eady. Now, she's out with Eady running around.

In the comments, fans were divided on the news. But many pointed out hat it feels like a lack of loyalty on Williams part. One fan wrote "I guess the questions have been answered, between this post and the one from Shameas. Loyalty doesn't last." Another fan simply posted a gif of a man shaking his head in disappointment. Another wrote "The way this just pissed me off." Many shared their upset over her hanging out with Eady and one even said that they don't like "that lady for" Williams. At this time, Williams and Moore still follow each other on social media, so if it was a problem, it doesn't seem serious enough for them to unfollow each other but fans...aren't here for it. You can see Moore, Eady, and Williams on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.