Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore had each other's back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and nothing has changed after Moore's controversial exit from the show during Season 16. Moore allegedly shared sexual pictures of fellow housewife Brittany Eady and was suspended from the show as a result. Eventually, Moore decided to leave the series as a result of the suspension and now Bailey, who is still on the show, is talking about Moore's exit. During an interview with Extra, Bailey opened up about being on the show without her, as well as the return of Phaedra Parks to the show.

Bailey, who is an official "friend of" on Season 16 of the series, shared her support for Moore still. “I am always here for Kenya. I am always here for her,” Bailey told the outlet. “Of course, I am so saddened and heartbroken that she had an early departure from the season… No one ever saw that coming.” When asked about the situation in which Moore left the show, Bailey just hinted to fans having to watch the show and make a decision for themselves.

“You know what, you guys just have to see how it all plays out. I can’t really speak on it, but I will say that Kenya has always been a huge part of the show,” she said. “There’s only one twirl, there’s only one shade assassin. For me, I am always here for Kenya and the love will always be… I will always have love for Kenya.” Bailey went on to make it clear that she doesn't think the show can replace someone like Moore. “There’s only one Kenya. Only one!”

Phaedra Parks Returns to 'RHOA' With Porsha Williams

After a lackluster Season 15, many were worried about the future of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. With Moore's departure and the inclusion of both Parks and Porsha Williams again, fans don't know what to expect out of Season 16. Bailey shared how she was excited about Parks' return and how she makes good television. “Phaedra is great TV as well. Phaedra came back like, literally, like in the last moment of us filming,” she said. “So, that was like another surprise. Nobody saw Kenya leaving, no one saw Phaedra coming, so Sweet 16 should be called Surprise 16. It’s all over the place.”

Bailey was not particularly close with Williams in the past but did talk to PageSix about her relationship with her in Season 16 amid Williams' divorce from Simon Guobadia, saying “I’ve been divorced twice, so I know a little bit about it. I’ve just mostly been giving her positive energy. Just to focus on herself.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality series focusing on the personal and professional lives of several women in Atlanta's high society. The show documents their interactions, from lavish parties and business ventures to intimate moments with family and friends. The cast members navigate complex relationships, intense rivalries, and significant life events, providing a mix of drama, entertainment, and insight into the pressures and privileges of their status. Each episode highlights the evolving dynamics within the group, showcasing the highs and lows of their interconnected lives. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

