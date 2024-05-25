The Big Picture Williams and Moore team up to shade Guobadia over his comments, highlighting their sisterhood on RHOA.

Guobadia faces backlash for trying to block Williams' work on the show and target her reputation.

Williams prepares to return to RHOA after a pause, vowing to be transparent and surrounded by sisterhood.

The divorce drama just included a new person, and that is Kenya Moore. The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Moore and fellow reality star Porsha Williams are now tag-teaming to put Simon Guobadia on blast. Reality Tea reports that Moore has now responded to the shade Guobadia threw at Williams when Shamea Morton posted her Rolls Royce on Instagram. The divorce drama reached new heights when Guobadia shaded Williams by commenting, “Congratulations my good sis [Shamea Morton], I’m so happy for you. My brother Gerald has excellent taste in fine [automobiles]. Look forward to watching the only cast member with a [Rolls Royce] with a laughing emoji on a video of Morton being gifted her new car.

Williams did not take this lightly. Guobadia played with fire with this comment, knowing that he had legal issues that could be thrown in his face at any moment - which Williams did. She commented while congratulating Morton, “Simon, don’t forget and a debt-free husband who is a US citizen!”, she commented. “My bestie is winning. Welcome to RHOA Queen Mumbi!”

Now it’s Moore’s turn to throw shade Guobadia’s way. After all, many can say that he has been asking for it. Clearly, Williams has a sisterhood on the show that supports her. Perhaps Guobadia should have seen this coming. She wrote, “Simon - I have a RR, but I bought my own. RHOA. #Selfmadequeen.

This was definitely the sisterhood that Williams needed. The divorce proceedings have taken several routes. Guobadia and Williams were only married for 15 months before Williams filed for a divorce.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality series focusing on the personal and professional lives of several women in Atlanta's high society. The show documents their interactions, from lavish parties and business ventures to intimate moments with family and friends. The cast members navigate complex relationships, intense rivalries, and significant life events, providing a mix of drama, entertainment, and insight into the pressures and privileges of their status. Each episode highlights the evolving dynamics within the group, showcasing the highs and lows of their interconnected lives. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Main Genre Reality Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives

The Divorce Drama Continues as Porsha Williams Prepares For Her ‘RHOA’ Return

Image via Bravo

The divorce drama has been heating up the moment Williams broke her silence on the divorce. Guobadia has made Williams a target, as he goes after her work. Williams has previously stated that Guobadia has tried to block her work on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as he tried to involve production and Bravo in their divorce. He also sought to destroy her “reputation, career, and ability to earn income,” as he requested that True Entertainment, LLC disclose her status and income as a returning member.

There is so much for Williams to address as she prepares to make a comeback to The Real Housewives of Atlanta after a two-year pause. She is willing to be “transparent” on the show, and “be herself.” She will also return alongside Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and Drew Sidora. Morton, Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferell and Angela Oakley will also be debuting as housewives. Hopefully, Williams can find more sisterhood with the new cast as the divorce drama continues.

