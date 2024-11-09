It seems that fans of the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore are going to be disappointed once again. Rumors that Moore would be returning to the show were gaining traction recently, with fans eagerly awaiting a reappearance from the former beauty pageant titleholder. However, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Brice Sander, Moore stated that the rumors were just “Wishful thinking from the fans.” In the interview, Moore acknowledged her strong following, stating “I really have a great fan base. Not followers, but real fans. People who really care about me, and that want to see me and miss me. But I’m not going anywhere, I’m here.”

Moore has been a fairly divisive figure when it comes to the Real Housewives franchise, with both detractors and supporters alike. Moore was let go from the Real Housewives of Atlanta this past June after she was accused of spreading revenge porn of co-star Brittany Eady. Moore defended herself on X (formerly Twitter), stating that “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail.” Despite this, Moore would part ways with the Real Housewives of Atlanta, leaving behind a loyal fan base that still wanted her to be involved with the show in some form, eventually leading to the rumors of a potential return.

What’s up with Kenya Moore and the other Housewives?

Image via Bravo

While she might not be working on the Real Housewives of Atlanta anymore, Moore has certainly been busy. Recently, she authored a children’s book inspired by her travels with her six-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, titled “Brooklyn Bound: Paris”. In an interview with WDIV-TV’s Click on Detroit, Moore stated that she wanted readers to know that “The world is much bigger than their backyards,” and that they need to have an appreciation of “Other cultures, other ways of living, other people, other nationalities and other races.”

Things have been similarly busy in the lives of other Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars as well. Recently, NeNe Leakes’ son, Brentt Leakes had to undergo a heart transplant after a stroke and congestive heart failure. The diagnosis of this congestive heart failure came not long after Brentt’s father passed away in 2021. Porsha Williams is also expected to make a return to the show following the settlement of a co-parenting issue with her ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley. For those interested in catching up on the latest drama, the Real Housewives of Atlanta is available to stream on Peacock in the US.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality series focusing on the personal and professional lives of several women in Atlanta's high society. The show documents their interactions, from lavish parties and business ventures to intimate moments with family and friends. The cast members navigate complex relationships, intense rivalries, and significant life events, providing a mix of drama, entertainment, and insight into the pressures and privileges of their status. Each episode highlights the evolving dynamics within the group, showcasing the highs and lows of their interconnected lives. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Main Genre Reality Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

