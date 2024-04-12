The Big Picture Kenya Moore announces her return to Real Housewives of Atlanta, reuniting with Porsha Williams for Season 16.

Their rocky past seems to be behind them as they come together as friends, bringing back the fun to the show.

With both dealing with relationship issues, Kenya and Porsha's dynamic promises great TV and a fun season ahead.

Kenya Moore has officially announced she will be back for Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Friday, April 12. This means she will be reuniting with longtime cast member Porsha Williams. The two have had a rocky road during their time on the show, but after Porsha took a break from it, they could come back together and become the friends audiences always wanted to see.

Kenya announced on her Instagram with her song "Gone with the Wind Fabulous" by saying, "I may be gone with the wind fabulous, but I am not going anywhere." This comes after months of speculation about who the returning cast would be since Kandi Burruss left the show. With Porsha and Kenya running the show in Atlanta, it will bring back the fun that made it enjoyable and step away from the petty drama the girls kept having.

Return of the Best of Atlanta

When Kenya and Porsha were introduced in Season 5, they brought the piece that was missing on RHOA: drama and fun. The two did not meet eye-to-eye during their first seasons since they were both at different times in their lives. Porsha's first marriage crumbled, and Kenya was attacked by everyone in the group because of her over-the-top personality. As time passed, they could put their differences aside since, by fate, they became mothers simultaneously. They were dealing with many issues with their respective babies' fathers. Still, it wasn't until Season 13, when things took a turn with them during Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party with the exotic dancer Bolo, that Kenya and Porsha's relationship returned to zero.

Even though Kenya and Porsha were not on the best terms, time does heal all wounds. Kenya has told Entertainment Tonight that she would be excited to work with Porsha again since she and the audience know they would be great TV together.

Kenya and Porsha are two stars that were made for reality television. The two of them are going through very similar situations in their relationships. Kenya is finally settling her divorce with her ex-husband, Marc Daly, and Porsha is going through a tough divorce with Simon Guobadia. This is when the two could join forces and be there for each other like the friends they should've always been.

With her return officially announced, Kenya formally is the "longest-standing peach" of the show. With a heavy honor on her shoulders, she is ready to set the new season and give Atlanta the fun everyone has been waiting for.