The Big Picture Kenya Moore faces $14,711 in tax debt from 2023.

She received support from co-stars amid the RHOA suspension.

Moore believes the suspension is aimed at tearing down a Black woman's business.

It has been a while since the Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore first got herself in hot waters but the reality star's troubles keep getting worse. Turns out that after being suspended from the show, Moore is now being hit with massive tax debt. Fulton County in Georgia has just served the reality star with a ‘Fieri Facias’ which means that her property will now be seized and used to pay off her debt.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, Moore owes the government $14,139 in taxes from 2023 alone! In total, her tax debt is going up to $14,711 along with $562 in interest. The news comes right after the reality star was suspended from Real Housewives of Atlanta for allegedly displaying explicit images of RHOA newcomer Brittany Eady at her hair spa's grand opening.

However, this is not the first time Moore has gotten into trouble for evading tax. In 2018, the IRS filed a lien on her property after an outstanding debt of $150,000 from 2016. In the end, though, the issue was eventually resolved. Luckily, Moore has also been receiving support from her ex-husband Marc Daly who recently encouraged fans to support her hair care spa where the drama between Moore and Eaden went down.

Kenya Moore Continues to Recieve Support From Her Co-Stars Amid the Suspension

A few hours after the news about Moore’s suspension broke, the reality star went live on Instagram to share her side of the story. While giving the fans a peek into her new hair salon, Moore revealed that she was trying to focus on herself, her family, and her business in the middle of all the drama. While opening up about the situation, she asked her fans to ride with her through the journey.

Moore believes that the suspension is nothing but people wanting to “tear down another Black woman’s business,” clarifying that she doesn’t bother anyone unless they bother her. Moore also assured her fans that she’s not going anywhere and that they’ll be seeing more of her very soon.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kenya received support from her fellow Housewives including Drew Sidora and Porsha Williams during the livestream. Williams commented, "We love you!!" and called Kenya a "Queen" while Drew complimented her hair. Shamea Morton and Angela Oakley also tuned in but chose not to comment.

While the rest of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast continues to film Season 16, it is uncertain whether Moore will be joining them anytime soon. All previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock.

