The Big Picture Cynthia Bailey's marriage to Mike Hill has ended in divorce after only two years, despite her previous optimism about their relationship.

Bailey had expressed concerns about Hill's past infidelity but believed that their love was strong enough to overcome those issues.

The couple faced cheating allegations in 2021, adding to the speculation that Hill's history of infidelity would ultimately lead to the downfall of their marriage.

After Cynthia Bailey's divorce from Peter Thomas in 2017, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum found another chance at love with FOX Sports newscaster, Mike Hill. The then-happy couple took their love to the altar, getting married in 2020 in front of over 200 guests at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, no amount of beautiful moments — as beautiful as Bailey's rose-gold gown during the wedding — could save their marriage from its inevitable demise. After only two years as husband and wife, Bailey and Hill announced their separation in October 2022. Arguably, anyone who has tuned in to witness all the heartwarming and subsequently dramatic moments in RHOA can attest that their relationship was bound to end over time. But before we get into why Bailey made the wrong choice in marrying Hill, let's take a few years back to where it all started.

Bailey, during past interviews, had nothing but good words to say about Hill and their relationship together. She was, to put it mildly, deeply in love. In a 2019 interview with Us Weekly, the reality star got candid about giving up on "the whole marriage thing" until she met Hill. "After my divorce, I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’d ever get married again.’ Well, I kind of said, ‘I wouldn’t get married again,’ to be honest," she said. "Now, my answer has changed...If you ask me, will I marry Mike Hill? The answer’s ‘yes’ because Mike is a whole person, I’m a whole person, when we come together, we’re just great. It’s just easy, and it’s comfortable.”

Related: ‘RHOA’ Season 15 Reunion Ends With a Meltdown

After a year of dating, the sports newscaster then proposed to Bailey — and according to the Celebrity Big Brother alum herself — they never stopped "dating each other." Although Bailey was over the moon about her fiancé at the time, she was also concerned about possible cheating scandals given Hill's past infidelity. In a RHOA preview clip uploaded via Bravo, the television personality admitted she's worried about Hill committing the same mistakes he did to his ex-wives. “I think I’m getting Mike at the best time in his life, right now," said Bailey. "But he has cheated on his wives before me. What makes me different?”

History Seemed To Have Repeated Itself

Image via Bravo

But though their marriage appeared to have gone smoothly and (for the most part) fruitful — with Hill assuring he's far from the man he was before — the couple faced cheating allegations in 2021 (via TMZ), alleging Hill of sending a nude photo of himself to another woman. The two then denied the claim, calling it "annoying." However, after almost a year, the former lovers sent a joint statement in Us Weekly confirming their divorce.

“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife,” the statement reads.

Bailey, during an appearance on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast, shared the "final straw" that led to her breakup with Hill. "I felt like we weren't friends anymore," said Bailey. "I felt like it was just going toward we're just not going to be friends if we didn't pump the brakes." The star also revealed they did not regret their decision to go separate ways. "For me, there's still just a lot of respect stuff on my end that I still feel like he's my husband," she continued. "I took my ring off the day of the announcement but until then, I had it on all this time. Although, we were going through some things." She also hinted that Hill wanted her to fully relocate her life to Los Angeles, but there weren't as many sacrifices he made on his end for their marriage.

In a sudden yet expected turn of events, Bailey — who initially disclosed infidelity didn't cause their breakup — filed court documents accusing his ex-lover of cheating during their marriage. The FOX Sports newscaster denied Bailey's claims, saying that their marriage just "didn't work." According to Page Six, Bailey is "entitled to a divorce from the Respondent [Hill] due to inappropriate adulterous relations and moral ethics in his conduct." After the infidelity claims made headlines, Bailey spoke up and claimed there were "incorrect" parts in the filing, adding that she "never accused [Hill] of inappropriate adulterous actions."

Fans remain skeptical about the whole "irreconcilable differences" thing, considering Hill's past, which he admitted himself. The fact that Hill already cheated on his two ex-wives should have served as a red flag warning to Bailey. The RHOA alum, on the other hand — despite being aware of Hill's cheating history — decided to take their relationship a step forward and said yes to Hill's marriage proposal. And in the end, it appeared Bailey was more into Hill, than he was to her.