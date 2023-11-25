The Big Picture NeNe Leakes, the breakout star of Real Housewives of Atlanta, left the show after a contentious relationship with Bravo, but recent social media activity suggests a possible return.

Rumors of cast shake-ups and a lackluster season have prompted speculation that Bravo is seeking to restructure RHOA, and fans are eager for NeNe to come back.

While NeNe previously claimed that Bravo would never want to work with her, current scandals and a need for a lifeline may make a return for NeNe more likely.

When The Real Housewives of Atlanta premiered in 2008, NeNe Leakes was the breakout star. Fans loved her real, yet over-the-top, reactions to the goings-on in the newly formed group. As one of the OG peach holders, NeNe has become a staple in pop culture. Her time on RHOA led to more opportunities as well. Fans got to see NeNe on Glee as the recurring character Roz Washington, as well as the short-lived sitcom The New Normal. With NeNe’s star on the rise, it seemed as if the mutually beneficial relationship with Bravo would last forever. Unfortunately, it did not, and the relationship between NeNe and the entire network dwindled as fast as it grew.

In September of 2020, NeNe shared in a YouTube video that she would not be returning for season 13 of RHOA. Fans were both shocked and disappointed by the news. In the video, NeNe shared, “I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation. There has been a lot of emotion flying from both sides. It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.” As Twitter exploded when the news was announced, more hints came from NeNe that things had soured with Bravo. One tweet expressed that NeNe should get her own show on Bravo instead, to which she responded by saying the network would not want to work with her in “any capacity.” Two years later, NeNe filed a lawsuit against Bravo, citing that they created a hostile and racist work environment. She also alleged that the network covered up for former OG housewife Kim Zolciak and her own purportedly racist activity. The lawsuit was later dropped by NeNe, but the bad blood was there and very apparent.

Fans Believe NeNe Leakes Return to Bravo Soon

Eagle-eyed fans noticed something new this week on Instagram. NeNe Leakes has followed Bravo again. The move was unexpected, given the animosity between them over the past few years. What stood out even more was that Bravo followed her back. Rumors have been swirling for months that RHOA producers are looking to restructure the entire cast thanks to a lackluster season 15. With viewers thirsty for the series to regain its former glory, NeNe’s return would be a dream come true. There have already been rumors that Drew Sidora and Sanya Richards-Ross will not be returning to the series. There have also been requests from fans for the producers to find an entirely new cast, similar to the way Bravo rebooted RHONY. In an ideal world, there would be a few OGs to set the standards to go along with a newly minted cast. This would make room for NeNe to return in addition to a new, fresh take. But given everything that has happened in the past, is a NeNe Leakes return to Bravo even possible?

Sure, social media activity is a sign of goodwill, but is there anything more to it? NeNe seemed very clear about the stance Bravo had taken against her. However, that was last year. This year, Bravo is in hot water due to scandals regarding racism and sexual assault, and there is an active lawsuit that is currently in process. RHOA needs a lifeline, and if Bravo is playing the smart game, then there’s a good chance that NeNe will return.

