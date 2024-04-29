The Big Picture Phaedra Parks gained a new fan base on The Traitors with her charisma & witty one-liners, and is leaving her mark on Married to Medicine.

Fans desperately want Phaedra to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where she was a standout star for seven years.

With Kandi Burruss gone, there's potential for Phaedra to make a comeback, but she's focused on Married to Medicine for now.

The Traitors US star Phaedra Parks was a hit in the second season of the show and gained a whole new fan base. Her charisma is unquestionable, and she has made compelling viewing. At the same time, she appeared in Married to Medicine, where she certainly left her mark with her witty one-liners and delicate shade. Yet it is the show where it all started for Phaedra that is brought up to her all the time: The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Fans of the show say that Phaedra was one of the standout stars of the show and desperately want her to return. Phaedra hasn’t ruled out a potential return to Atlanta at some point in the future, saying to Entertainment Tonight that “the door has always been somewhat open” for her to come back.

Phaedra appeared on the show for seven years, from 2010-2017, and was often at the center of the drama and multiple main storylines. The Southern Belle also appeared on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and The Real Housewives of Dubai in 2022. Kandi Burruss is said to have announced that if Phaedra ever came back, she would leave RHOA. This is no longer an issue as Kandi has recently announced her departure from the show.

Phaedra Parks' Former Co-Star Porsha Williams Is Returning to 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Image via Bravo

With Phaedra’s former co-star Porsha Williams due to return to the franchise, could this tempt Phaedra back? After all, the two of them together made TV gold. Could this be the return of "Frick and Frack," as the duo referred to themselves? When asked about it recently, Phaedra said to ET:

“I want to do what’s best for me and my family, so it’s got to be the right opportunity with the right castmates.”

However, as it stands right now, Phaedra is committed to appearing in Season 11 of Married to Medicine, after describing filming Season 10 as “a good time.” She also said the women on M2M are very different from the Housewives as they are professional women with “strong relationships and true friendships.”

The mom of two is certainly keeping busy, filming two hit shows as well as all her other personal and business ventures, including being an attorney, activist, author, and mortician. Phew. It looks like she is currently living by the title of her first book Secrets of The Southern Belle: How to be Nice, Work Hard, Look Pretty, Have Fun and Never Have An Off Moment. Perhaps her return to RHOA is only a matter of time. If Phaedra can find the time, that is!

