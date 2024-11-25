The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is sharing all the juicy details of being back on the market amid her divorce from Simon Guobadia. The reality TV star, who filed for divorce just 15 months after marriage, has already found a new special someone.

In an exclusive interview with E! News during Bravo's Fan Fest, held in Miami on November 23, 2024, the RHOA star revealed that she does have someone she’s “really into” at the moment. She teased that her costars have been helping her get back into dating by drawing up a list of men they’d like to set her up with. The mom of one revealed how her Bravo costars were giving her time to heal amid the divorce before introducing her to someone new. However, it turns out Porsha Williams didn’t need anyone’s help as she confessed to having found someone on her own in the following words:

“But I still got a lot juggling right now. But there is someone I'm liking a little more than others.”

The reality TV star noted that, at the onset of her divorce, she didn’t even want to think of dating or being with another human being in general — let alone men. However, she eventually turned to her costars, exclaiming that she wanted to be set up with someone. Her RHOA co-stars, however, knew better and said they’d wait until Williams signed her divorce papers. Porsha Williams didn’t reveal any further details about the new special someone in her life.

Porsha Williams Was Sued by Her Estranged Husband, Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams has gotten into quite the conundrum with her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia. The RHOA star, who is in the process of a messy divorce battle with Guobadia, was sued for defamation for social media comments she made about erectile dysfunction, as per court documents exclusively obtained by TMZ on November 22, 2024.

The court documents revealed that Guobadia stated that Williams had made “false and defamatory” about his penis in a series of Instagram stories. The stories in question were posted by the RHOA star back in July 2024, where she reshared posts that had information on how to overcome erectile dysfunction with the caption “#menshealthawareness.” Not long after, Guobadia took to his own Instagram stories, responding to his estranged wife’s social media activities in the following words:

“The next narrative has arrived... erectile dysfunction. #wifeforthestreets.”

While the stories did not specifically point fingers at Guobadia, the Nigerian businessman stated in his court filing that Williams’ messages subjected him to public ridicule since they were shared amid their divorce battle. The duo’s divorce battle is still ongoing as of November 25, 2024.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 is expected to hit Bravo in early 2025, but an official release date has yet to be announced. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Peacock.

