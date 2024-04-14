The Big Picture Porsha Williams is making a highly anticipated return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, leaving fans on edge with excitement.

Williams expressed nerves and excitement about rejoining the series, hoping to build real relationships with the new cast members.

She emphasized the importance of sisterhood on the show, looking forward to celebrating each other's successes and supporting each other during tough times.

Porsha Williams is returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and it has fans on the edge of their seats! We want to know what has been happening in Williams' life since she left the series and there are a lot of questions fans have about her short marriage to Simon Guobadia. But now, in a new Amazon Live last week, Williams shared her thoughts on returning to the series and meeting the new cast of Housewives.

“I’m like nervous. Well, maybe not nervous, but I don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Williams said about her return to the series. “We always have, like, a production meeting, right? They ask you, ‘So what’s your season about, Porsha? What’s going on in your life?’ Whatever you answer is nine times out of 10 gonna be your storyline, which is basically the story of your life because they’re following your life journey, right? So this year, I’m like, ‘Yes, I’m gonna be coming back’ […]. And I was really like, super excited, and then I got really scared real quick.”

During the live, Williams said that when she looks back on her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, it feels "incomplete" and she went on to talk about her excitement over meeting and meshing with the new housewives. “I’m just excited to mix with the new girls. And I don’t really know who they are. I know that’s probably one of the questions, but I’m just hoping there’s some grown a** women,” Williams said.

Porsha Williams Talks Needing Sisterhood

She went on to talk about her hopes of bonding with the new women and building new relationships. “I’m hoping they are some women who have a lot going on in their lives and we can bond. We can, you know, really have real relationships, so I’m really excited about that. I’m excited to have new friends," she said. "And I say that a little bit lightly because I can be your friend or we could be your enemy, whatever that may be, you know, I’m saying, but I’m really looking forward to what I used to miss about the show, which was that sisterhood. You know if you’re up, we’re celebrating you, if you’re down, we’re gonna pull you up, you know, we’re going to be there for you.” She confessed, “I need a little bit of both of that. So, I’m excited for that. I’m truly, truly, genuinely excited."

