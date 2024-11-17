Kenya Moore is taking full responsibility for what happened between her and Brittany Eady on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. At least that is what Moore said during a recent appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. The Bravo reality star, who left Season 16 after a "revenge porn" incident between herself and Eady opened up about the situation. She shared that she still has support from Andy Cohen and recognizes what she did was wrong and even hinted at a future return to the franchise.

During her interview, Moore shared that she is looking at the situation differently now. In the past, she stood by her actions against Eady but seemed to have a change of heart when she spoke with host Tamron Hall about the situation. "Hindsight is always 50-50,” Moore said about the revenge porn incident. “If I could do it all over again, I believe the photos were very distasteful, and I elevated the situation. I’ve elevated situations before, and I’ve taken full accountability for the things that I’ve done.”

Moore told Hall that she is taking full responsibility for the situation and that she shouldn't have taken the situation as far as she did but clarified why she felt the need to attack Eady as she did. “But when I felt threatened, I’ve never had a child in a situation like this before. So, that’s why it escalated to the point where I was protecting not only myself, but my child.”

Kenya Moore's Relationship With Bravo Remains in Good Standing

Image via Kingdom Reign Entertainment

Moore left The Real Housewives of Atlanta after the situation with Eady but fans do hope that she will eventually return to the show. When Hall asked if she was in contact with anyone from the network, Moore shared that she still speaks to Cohen and that he was a support for her. “Yes, I’ve had some conversations. Do you know who has been such a great support system for me during all this? Andy. Andy Cohen. He has called, he has checked on me, he has given me advice, and I feel like he’s a very good friend, and I just appreciate the support,” Moore said. She went on to talk about all the backing she got from Bravo at the time. “And so many people at the network. That was my family for 12 years. I love them, and I feel like they love me. It was just a really unfortunate situation.”

All seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed on Peacock.

