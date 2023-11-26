The Big Picture Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta featured a memorable trip to South Africa where tensions between the ladies were put on hold and they gave back to the community.

Kim Zolciak couldn't join the trip due to her pregnancy, so Marlo Hampton filled in and sparked drama with Shereé Whitfield.

The women visited a local school and orphanage, donating supplies and experiencing the humbling reality of children with very little, yet still happy.

Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta began airing in November 2011. The show had already featured some hard-fought battles between Nene Leakes, Shereé Whitfield, and Kim Zolciak. The ladies had already visited Florida to see some of Kandi Burruss' tour performances. But the big trip of the season would be to South Africa—just a year after the World Cup had been held there. As Kandi later said, Africa worked some of its "magic" on the women. Tensions and petty arguments were put on hold, the beautiful South African savanna was on full display, and the ladies decided to give back to the community; in a nice humanitarian gesture, they donated supplies to a local school and an orphanage from a nearby village.

The trip was originally planned for Nene, Shereé, Kim, Kandi Burruss, Phaedra Parks, and Cynthia. But the group was disappointed to hear that Kim would sit this one out. Kim excused herself, saying that she didn't feel like going with her ongoing pregnancy. This was her first child with her now-estranged husband, Kroy Biermann. Instead of Kim, Marlo Hampton filled in for her during the trip since she was invited by her friend at the time, Nene.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams, Sheree Whitfield Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 15

Marlo Attends the Trip As a Friend of Nene's and Causes Further Division

Image via Bravo

At the time, Nene had been a friend of Marlo. Marlo and Nene attended a couple of charity events together. But Marlo was known for two things: for having a criminal past and for her love of big-label fashion. It had been reported that Marlo had been incarcerated before for a first-degree felony in 1999. Marlo had been trying to get her record clean and had been part of the Atlanta social scene while allegedly dating a billionaire. "My grandmother told me at a young age how to invest in property. I've owned properties for years. I also dated a billionaire", said Marlo on an episode of Watch What Happens Live. Marlo's consistency with RHOA would land her a spot as an official housewife in season 14, in 2022.

A Rough Patch in Cape Town: Marlo vs. Shereé

Image via Bravo

By the time Shereé and Marlo got into their memorable argument, they had been in Africa for a couple of days. It was in their last days of being in Cape Town, South Africa, that things got heated pretty quickly. Marlo and Shereé were the first ones to get into it because Shereé had not invited Marlo to one of her party nights with her local friend. They both started yelling at each other in one of their hotel suites, and Nene was the bigger person who came in to break it off. Shereé later confronted Marlo along with some of the others. The incident revolved around Marlo's use of a gay slur regarding Shereé's gay friends.

RELATED: Fans are Convinced NeNe Leakes is Returning to ‘RHOA’

As Phaedra later put it, the group quickly divided into the "talls and the smalls"—the tall ones being Nene, Cynthia, and Marlo, and the small were the remaining in the group. After both groups went and did their separate versions of a night out with friends, the group got together to dance and throw dollar bills at each other while dancing and having drinks. Shereé and Marlo had to see each other, but the two decided to ignore each other for the night.

When Atlanta Royalty Met The Other Side Of South Africa

Image via Bravo

Back at their countryside retreat, they all got to spend a full afternoon watching wild animals on the savanna from their tour cars. Again, the "smalls" rode in one car and the "talls" were in the other. Cynthia was a little grossed out when their tour guide carried a large turtle near the car so that they could feed it. Meanwhile, Phaedra and Shereé were joking about comparing three tall giraffes that were eating leaves to Nene, Marlo, and Cynthia having a conversation.

As for the next day, Julius was their official tour guide and drove the women to a nearby village. Their first impressions were that this was probably the less affluent side of South Africa and that most of the houses had been poorly built. They stopped by a local middle school, where some of the kids were doing a typical group dance. They were clapping and cheering one another as a few were break-dancing and busting moves. Kandi was the first to take out her camera and start recording.

The Ladies Make It Rain Down In Africa

Image via Bravo

While the kids kept at it during their lunch break, the women went over to get some gifts to a local supermarket called "Trio Market". Phaedra said that she did not want to come to the orphanage empty-handed. Shereé was the first one to ask if they'd want something to eat. So they all went to the market and bought an array of clothes, supplies, and groceries for local people and the kids at the orphanage.

The store's cashier commended all of them for their good intentions: "I think it's good that you're taking it to the orphanage, but the thing is, there's so many other people that desperately need this stuff. We appreciate what you are doing. Thank you." On their way to the orphanage, Julius stopped the jeep so that they could hand out some goods to the locals who rushed to the vehicle. Nene handed out a blouse, Kandi handed out shampoo and toiletries, and the rest handed out food and feminine products.

Close

The orphanage, as its director explained, gave shelter to kids with AIDS-related illnesses or who came from abusive families. They all sat down to meet the kids and took a picture. Then they all went outside to play games and get to know each other better. Some of the kids had already picked their favorite housewives. Some, however, were more shy. Soon afterward, they started unloading all the food and supplies for donation. Seeing the kids like that made them want to give out even "more", said Nene in her interview. Cynthia was one of the first to reflect on the humbling experience, saying:

"I don't think anything really prepares you to see, you know, children that don't have a home. You know, I've never been without clean water, I've never been without toilet paper. It really made me really look at my life and how blessed I am...You know, I've just never seen children with so little, be so happy. "

After spending some quality time with the children, the whole group of kids and the staff got together in an assembly and started performing African songs for their American guests. A tearful Phaedra later weighed in on the beautiful moment:

"It's very sad because they're trying to entertain us, which is beautiful, but, at the same time, it means more that we help them. Because we have wonderful lives. All of us. Even crazy Marlo. We live very well, and to see these children going out of their way to make us feel welcome, is just very touching. "

Suddenly, all the pettiness was meaningless. And it was as if any argument they'd had disappeared on their way back. As soon as they got back, Marlo's issues were picked up, and the pettiness entered their lives again. The South African healing spell had worn off, but the charitable moment surely remains in some imaginary "reality TV humanitarian episodes" hall of fame.

All seasons of RHOA are available for streaming on BravoTV.com, and on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock Now