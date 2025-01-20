While many Americans pretend like they don't know who he is, it seems like Andy Cohen really wants a United Kingdom star on Bravo. As part of one of Cohen's "finally" moments, he had a former member of Take That on Watch What Happens Live and revealed that he asked the singer's wife to be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. We are talking about Robbie Williams, of course. Williams rose to fame in the '1990s with the hugely successful boyband Take That. He then went solo’, achieving greater success with hits including Millennium, Angels, and Let Me Entertain You. Williams is promoting his biopic, Better Man, where he is portrayed as a CGI monkey (played by Jonno Davies). During the promotion, Cohen talked with Williams about his teeth, music, and a future with Bravo.

Williams' wife Ayda Field Williams was bartending while Williams was a guest and Cohen revealed that they have asked her multiple times if she would star on the show. For the last five years, Cohen said the show reached out to see if she wanted to be a part of it. Field Williams is known for her acting work on shows like Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and Austenland. “Can I just be real and say that we’ve asked Ayda to be a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills like five times, five years in a row? Have we not?” Cohen said.

At Least Americans Would Then Have to Know Who Robbie Williams Is

As a response, Williams got the entire audience chanting "do it" repeatedly and Field Williams said that it was Williams that needed to get on board. "You gotta get the monkey on board," she said. Then, when asked about if Williams would join, Field Williams said he would definitely by an involved house husband. Cohen said that he thought she was worried Williams would get too involved and she replied "Oh, Rob will be up in it. I mean he will be the house husband of Beverly Hills."

During the release of Better Man, many Americans revealed that they don't know who Williams is. He is arguably one of the biggest singers in the United Kingdom and around Europe and into Australia. But he hasn't crossed over into the American music scene enough for people to remember who he is. If you were a One Direction fan, you probably know him and he has performed with singers like Taylor Swift. But putting Williams on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills would give him that American fame that he hasn't quite yet reached. Just let him sing "Angels" to the wives.

You can see Williams' life story in the new film, Better Man.

